17 products you can buy on Amazon that last a lifetime

We're living in an era of cheaply made goods, all fueled by a perfect storm of volatile consumer tastes.

Some manufacturers, however, are pushing back, even fast fashion brands are trying to be more sustainable and longer-lasting. Here are brands committed to making quality goods—oftentimes manufacturing them in the U.S.—and standing behind them by offering a lifetime guarantee.

Some companies, like Darn Tough Socks, have built up a cult following thanks to generous guarantees and return policies. Other companies may be lesser-known, but are still just as obsessed with quality, making lifetime warranty products.

If you've had it with our throwaway culture, here is a list of some products from companies you might not know offer lifetime warranties. They might be expensive upfront—but you'll buy them for life.

1. Darn Tough socks

Darn Tough Socks are pretty resistant to wear and tear.

Darn Tough is a Vermont-based brand that makes socks for hiking and running. All of the company's products are made in the United States and every pair of Darn Tough socks is backed by an unconditional lifetime warranty for the life of the product.

If your socks wear out or if they get a hole in them, you can send them back and get another pair sent to you free of charge. Basically, Darn Tough wants to provide every pair of socks you'll ever own.

2. Esee knives

Esee knives are built to survive just about anything.

When it comes to outdoor gear, lifetime warranty products are becoming a rarity. Esee knives—like the Esee-4P—come with a lifetime transferable warranty. That means even if you sell or give the knife away, the warranty will follow wherever it goes, even if you're not the original owner.

While 1095 steel isn't the hardest metal out there, it's easy to sharpen and maintain. If it breaks, just fill out this form, and send the blade back to get a new one.

There are caveats: Esee's warranty covers repair and the replacement because of normal wear and tear or rust. If you take care of your knife, the company will take care of you for the life of the knife.

3. Tervis tumblers and water bottles

A Tervis water bottle will help you stay hydrated for years to come.

There's no way around it: Humans need to drink water. Tervis may be most famous for its novelty tumblers, but the Florida-based company also makes drinking glasses that are suitable for everything from hiking and running to poolside parties.

The company's 25-oz. bottle is BPA and melamine free, and can even go into the microwave. It's rare to see a water bottle that can also hold soup and even rarer to find a water bottle backed by a lifetime warranty.

Tervis will reimburse you for any products that show any visual defects caused by poor workmanship or faulty material—no receipt necessary.

4. Briggs & Riley luggage

Quality luggage will help minimize your stress while traveling.

Few activities are more stressful than travel. The last thing you want is to get to your destination and find your toiletries have leaked all over your clothes. That's why frequent fliers and pilots alike recommend this bag from Briggs & Riley—luggage with a lifetime warranty.

Yes, the bag is pricey, and we get that it may be hard to shell out so much money for something that you only use a few times a year. Just keep in mind you'd only have to buy it once.

As is the case with all Briggs & Riley luggage, should your suitcase or toiletry bag break, the company will fix it. That's true whether the damage came from you, the airline or your Airbnb host's dog.

While you have to fill out a form in order to get a repair authorization and then pay to send the whole thing back, we still think that's a lot less hassle than buying a new bag.

5. Smith Optics glasses

Smith guarantees the quality of its guide glasses.

If you purchase a Smith Optics pair of sunglasses from an authorized dealer, Smith Optics will guarantee its lifetime warranty products to be free of manufacturing defects forever.

Owners of Smith Optics goggles and sunglasses have left lots of praise online for the company's warranty process.

6. Craftsman hand tools

Sears may be gone, but Craftsman still offers a lifetime warranty on its hand tools.

Craftsman is a storied brand with over 80 years of experience. Throughout, Craftsman hand tool sets have remained top-sellers—affordable alternatives to the likes of Snap-On and Mac.

While things have changed over the years—many Craftsman hand tools aren't made in the U.S. anymore—there's still a lifetime warranty on any non-powered hand tool that wears a Craftsman label.

7. Calphalon cookware

Quality cookware can help make preparing meals easier.

This one was a little slippery, and not just because Calphalon makes nonstick cookware. Know that not every Calphalon pans is designed to last forever. In fact, only newer products, like the Unison line, carry a lifetime warranty.

8. Tupperware containers

Tupperware provides quality food storage options.

Tupperware has taken its place amongst Kleenex, Velcro, and Dumpster as a brand whose name has become synonymous with its chief product. That's not just because of the parties: The company is also well-known for its lifetime warranty.

For normal, non-commercial use Tupperware will replace chipping, cracking, breaking or peeling products.

Amongst the many styles of Tupperware out there, we're partial to the retro-opaque bowls with lids. Color coordination makes it easier to organize recipes, and we think opaque bowls look better than clear ones in a kitchen.

9. Vermont Teddy Bears

Kids can be rough on toys, but Vermont Teddy Bears will replace these little guys if there are any defects.

You've probably heard the Vermont Teddy Bear Company's ubiquitous ads on a morning radio show. But did you know these bears are guaranteed to last a lifetime?

Whether you're buying for a child or an adult, Vermont Teddy has bears for all occasions. The zombie teddy caught our eye because it appeals to ghoulish teenagers, whimsical adults, and slightly older children. But if teddy gets lots of love, from playdates, dogs and time, you're covered.

The full lifetime warranty applies only to the bears themselves, and not the outfits and accessories that come with them.

Still, it's what's on the inside that counts, and the people at Vermont Teddy will perform "surgery" to get your child's companion back into playing shape.

10. Timbuk2 Messenger Bags

Whether you're traveling down the street or on a thousand-mile journey, Timnbuk2 offers a limited lifetime warranty.

Designed in San Francisco, Timbuk2 puts out a well-made lineup of messenger bags and backpacks. The Classic Messenger bag is a good example: It has a place for everything from your phone to your water bottle, all in a weather-resistant shell.

While the lifetime warranty is a bit vague, leaving the decision to repair completely up to the company's discretion, you can find out whether any damage is covered before sending in your bag.

All you have to do is snap a few pictures and send them to warranty@timbuk2.com, and you can learn ahead of time if your bag can be repaired or if it might get replaced.

11. LupinePet Dog Collars

A leash with a lifetime warranty is totally worth it.

LupinePet guarantees its durable dog collars, leashes, and harnesses even against the teeth of a tenacious puppy. Made in New Hampshire since 1990, LupinePet's products are guaranteed for life against any and all damage, including chewing.

With its EZ Return Form, all you have to do is upload a photo of your damaged collar to start the process for claiming a new collar.

12. Zippo

Zippo has a long track record of building quality devices.

When it comes to warranties, Zippo really lights the way. The company's long-standing slogan, "It works, or we'll fix it!" means that many products are guaranteed forever.

However, not all products are covered. The lifetime warranty does include some hand warmers and knives. It also covers the classic windproof lighter that became famous during World War II. Some models that were originally built in 1933 are still in working condition, so you know they last a long time.

13. Le Creuset

While they are expensive, these Dutch ovens are built to last a lifetime.

Le Creuset's French-made cookware is pricey—but many home and professional chefs alike say it's some of the best cast-iron in the world. When we tested the 5.5-quart Le Creuset dutch oven, we fell in love with it.

It may cost $179, but it's backed by a lifetime warranty. So are more affordable products, like the company's cast-iron skillets and pans.

14. Hydro Flask

Hydroflask water bottles are double insulated.

Hydro Flask makes some of the most popular water bottles out there. And, it’s no wonder, with double-insulated walls, a Hydro Flask is able to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks tepid. Plus, the design prevents condensation from building up on the exterior.

We especially like the wide mouth model that has an opening big enough to cram ice cubes down, fit straws or third-party water filters.

Best of all, if you purchase a Hydro Flask it's backed by a lifetime warranty.

15. Travelpro Platinum Elite

The last thing you want to worry about when on vacation is your luggage, so get something high-quality.

As much as we hate to do it, sometimes you need to check a bag when traveling by plane. It’s tough to let your stuff out of your sight, but with Travelpro Platinum Elite baggage, you can rest assured that it’s some of the toughest luggage around.

We’ve tested the 29-inch Expandable Spinner and found that it has an easy-to-search interior and tidy compartments.

Travelpro stands by the Platinum Elite line with a limited lifetime warranty that specifically covers the zippers, the extensions, wheels and handles.

16. Jansport backpacks

A minimalist but well-built bookbag.

Whether it’s back to school or back to work, a quality backpack can make your life so much easier. During our testing and reviewing of backpacks, Jansports SuperOne Break got awarded as our best-value pick. The Superbreak’s flexible construction enhances its comfort.

Even though they’re super affordable, Jansport backs its backpacks with a limited lifetime warranty.

17. Fiskars Steel D-handle flat square garden spade

Fiskar ensures the quality of their spades for life.

When it’s time to get your hands dirty, you need to be able to rely on your tools. Based on our research the Fiskar Square Garden Spade is the one to get. The sturdy design and comfortable handle will allow you to make short work with topsoil.

Plus, this shovel is covered by a lifetime warranty.

