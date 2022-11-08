17 reputed gang members arrested following multijurisdictional investigation

Nov. 8—ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Attorney General Chris Carr were joined by leaders of state public safety agencies, members of the General Assembly, and local law enforcement officials to announce the indictment of 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods following a large-scale investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections' Office of Professional Standards Investigative Division and Security Threat Group Unit.

The indictment, obtained by the Attorney General's Gang Prosecution Unit in Barrow County, charges the defendants with engaging in a pattern of racketeering activity that spans 10 Georgia counties and includes murder, trafficking in fentanyl and other dangerous drugs, various weapons offenses, and the recruitment of children. Since becoming operational in July, the Gang Prosecution Unit has obtained 11 indictments, charging 46 alleged gang members and associates.

"We created the Gang Prosecution Unit with our partners in the legislature because we knew something had to be done to get dangerous criminals off our streets," Kemp said in a news release. "The GBI's Gang Task Force has also made great strides working with law enforcement at every level to pursue those who pose a risk to our communities.

"Thanks to all involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case, these 17 gang members will face justice. Today is a great example of how my administration and other state partners are working with those on the local level who are fed up with gangs bringing drugs and crime into our communities and harming our children. Together, we are saying 'enough.'"

Kemp signed HB 1134, legislation that provided the Office of the Attorney General with concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute criminal gang activity statewide, earlier this year. Rep. Chuck Efstration and Sen. John Kennedy sponsored the legislation during this past session.

"This case serves as a reminder that gangs are present and actively recruiting in every corner of our state, perpetrating violent crimes and terrorizing entire communities," Carr said. "We must continue to work together across all levels of law enforcement to combat this criminal activity, put violent offenders behind bars and keep our people safe. That is exactly what we are doing with our new Gang Prosecution Unit, and we will keep fighting each day to stop those who put our children, our families and our communities at risk."

There are more than 14,000 validated Security Threat Group offenders in the Georgia GDC, which represents approximately 30% of the daily inmate population. The mission of GDC's Security Threat Group Unit is to effectively validate related persons, gather intelligence on related activities, and provide investigative support in all related occurrences. GDC has confiscated more than 5,000 contraband cellphones since July and conducted 107 full facility shakedowns this calendar year alone.

"Identifying and managing those participating in gang activity from behind the walls of our facilities is paramount in our commitment to public safety and it is an ongoing battle," GDC Commissioner Timothy C. Ward said. "We are proud of our team for bringing this case to our law enforcement partners, and we appreciate their ongoing support in ensuring that justice will be served on these individuals for their role in jeopardizing the safe operations of our facilities, and most importantly, the safety of the public."

The 183 Gangster Bloods is a set of the larger criminal street gang known as the Bloods. The 183 Gangster Bloods is based out of New York, specifically the Bronx. It is one of the original sets of the United Blood Nation, which is an alliance of Blood sets that was formed in the Rikers Island Correctional Facility in New York City.

The defendants in this case include:

—Ralph Alicea (also known as "MK"), 49, in custody at Attica State Prison in New York and alleged to be a national leader of the 183 Gangster Bloods;

—Jamar Ramsay (also known as "Supreme"), 39, in custody at Hays State Prison in Georgia and alleged to be a statewide leader of the 183 Gangster Bloods;

—Nicholas Wiseman (also known as "Necco"), 31;

—Taurris Taylor (also known as "Rich"), 30;

—Nigel Harvey (also known as "Fredo"), 22;

—Maya Covert, 31;

—Brantavious Sims (also known as "Trap" or "BJ"), 19;

—Kenneth Searcy (also known as "BG"), 31;

—Akeem Lanier (also known as "Kane"), 34;

—Quintavius Render (also known as "Brazy"), 34;

—Dexcadrick Graddy (also known as "Biggz"), 25;

—Quentin Walker Jr. (also known as "Don Q"), 34;

—Ritasha Ogburn (also known as "Boots"), 31;

—Tonisha Wilson (also known as "Princess"), 30;

—Kalip Sherman (also known as "Don Man"), 24;

—Aaaron Smith (also known as "Gotti"), 30;

—Antwon Sutton (also known as "ODogg"), 26.

The Attorney General's Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Barrow County Grand Jury on Oct. 25, resulting in the indictmentof these 17 defendants.

As alleged associates of the enterprise 183 Gangster Bloods, the defendants are believed to have conspired to associate together and with others for the common purpose of illegally obtaining money, weapons, and property through a pattern of racketeering activity. The objectives of the conspiracy included but were not limited to:

—Maintaining and increasing the reputation, power, and influence of the enterprise through acts of racketeering activity, including murder, assault and threats of violence;

—Acquiring United States currency, weapons and other property through acts of racketeering activity, including robbery, theft, and the unlawful sale and distribution of drugs;

—Maintaining and increasing the reputation, power, influence, and territory of the enterprise by recruiting others to associate with and participate in the enterprise;

—Enhancing the reputation of the enterprise through the posting of messages, images and videos, promoting its size, profitability and readiness to engage in acts of violence;

—Establishing and maintaining the enterprise's structure by enforcing discipline among its associates, collecting dues, and distributing the proceeds of criminal activity among associates according to their positions in the enterprise's hierarchy.

All defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The indictment includes 136 predicate acts of which the defendants are alleged to have committed and caused to be committed in furtherance of the conspiracy and to effect its objectives and purposes. All acts are alleged to have occurred between January 2019 and October 2022 and span the following Georgia counties: Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bulloch, Candler, Chattooga, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Monroe and Walton.

Those 136 predicate acts include, in part, the following offenses: murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, terroristic threats, criminal damage to property in the first degree and arson.

This case also has ties to alleged gang activity in the Department of Corrections by way of the two incarcerated individuals: Ralph Alicea, who is alleged to be a national leader of the 183 Gangster Bloods, and Jamar Ramsay, who is alleged to be a statewide leader of the gang. While incarcerated, Alicea and Ramsay are alleged to have directed other defendants to engage in criminal activity to further the 183 Gangster Bloods enterprise. In addition, the defendants are alleged to have engaged in discussions regarding the packaging and shipping of contraband items into a GDC facility, as well as the sale and distribution of controlled substances in Hays State Prison.

Additional Charges

Along with the RICO offenses, four of the defendants are also facing the following additional charges:

Brantavious Sims (also known as "BJ" or "Trap"):

—1 count of murder

—2 counts of felony murder

—5 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

—1 count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

—1 count of purchase of marijuana

—1 count of possession of firearm during commission of a felony

Nigel Harvey (also known as "Fredo"):

—4 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

—1 count of sale of marijuana

—1 count of illegal substances within 1,000 feet of a housing project

—2 counts of counterfeit substances

—1 count of sale of cocaine

Jamar Ramsay (also known as "Supreme"):

—5 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Nicholas Wiseman (also known as "Necco"):

5 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.