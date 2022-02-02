These 17 satellite photos show how Russian forces have surrounded Ukraine amid invasion fears
Russia has positioned troops around Ukraine in Belarus, western Russia, and Crimea.
Maxar Technologies has released satellite images of the areas where Russian troops and weapons are.
Russia has denied planning an attack, but the troops' positions have Western leaders skeptical.
Russia has surrounded Ukraine militarily, and its force presence and posture continue to raise concerns that Russia will invade its neighbor and ignite a new conflict in Europe.
Russia now has over 130,000 troops, as well as a significant amount of weaponry and other hardware, in positions around Ukraine. Though Russia has denied having plans to attack, many in the West remain skeptical. Russia has troops in Belarus, western Russia, and Crimea.
US intelligence previously suggested Russia had plans to launch a military offensive against Ukraine in "early 2022" with a force of 175,000. Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last week that Russia had enough troops and equipment in place now to launch an attack with "little warning."
Ukraine is bracing for a Russian invasion as regular civilians train for war, and NATO is hardening its positions in Eastern Europe to deter Russia from pushing past Ukraine, should it decide to attack.
Maxar Technologies released a collection of high-resolution satellite imagery on Wednesday showing the Russian military buildup at positions around Ukraine. Here is where the Russians have put their troops and equipment and what the buildup looks like.
Brestsky training area, Belarus
Obuz-Lesnovsky training area, Belarus
Osipovichi training area, Belarus
Klintsy, Russia
Klimovo, Russia
Yelnya, Russia
Yelnya
Kursk training area, Russia
Pogonovo training area, Russia
Pogonovo training area
Persianovsky training area, Russia
Opuk training area, Crimea
Angarsky training area, Crimea
Bakhchysarai, Crimea
Novoozernoye, Crimea
Novoozernoye
Yevpatoria, Crimea
