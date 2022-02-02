These 17 satellite photos show how Russian forces have surrounded Ukraine amid invasion fears

Russian service members on the training grounds in Rostov Oblast, Russia, on January 28. Russian Defence Ministry / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia has positioned troops around Ukraine in Belarus, western Russia, and Crimea.

Maxar Technologies has released satellite images of the areas where Russian troops and weapons are.

Russia has denied planning an attack, but the troops' positions have Western leaders skeptical.

Russia has surrounded Ukraine militarily, and its force presence and posture continue to raise concerns that Russia will invade its neighbor and ignite a new conflict in Europe.

Russia now has over 130,000 troops, as well as a significant amount of weaponry and other hardware, in positions around Ukraine. Though Russia has denied having plans to attack, many in the West remain skeptical. Russia has troops in Belarus, western Russia, and Crimea.

Map of locations around Ukraine where Russia has positioned its forces (click to enlarge). Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

US intelligence previously suggested Russia had plans to launch a military offensive against Ukraine in "early 2022" with a force of 175,000. Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last week that Russia had enough troops and equipment in place now to launch an attack with "little warning."

Ukraine is bracing for a Russian invasion as regular civilians train for war, and NATO is hardening its positions in Eastern Europe to deter Russia from pushing past Ukraine, should it decide to attack.

Maxar Technologies released a collection of high-resolution satellite imagery on Wednesday showing the Russian military buildup at positions around Ukraine. Here is where the Russians have put their troops and equipment and what the buildup looks like.

Brestsky training area, Belarus

Troops, tents, and other deployments in the Brestsky training area on January 22. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Obuz-Lesnovsky training area, Belarus

Battle groups at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training area on Saturday. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Osipovichi training area, Belarus

Overview of Iskander missile deployments to the Osipovichi training area on Sunday. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Klintsy, Russia

The Klintsy facility on December 25. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Klimovo, Russia

Armored personnel carriers and trucks at the Klimovo facility on January 19. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Yelnya, Russia

Russian units deployed to Yelnya on January 19. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Yelnya

Battle groups in Yelnya on January 19. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Kursk training area, Russia

Battle-group deployment to the Kursk training area on December 21. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Pogonovo training area, Russia

Russian battle groups at the Pogonovo training area on January 26. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Pogonovo training area

Tanks on a firing range at the Pogonovo training area on January 26. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Persianovsky training area, Russia

Artillery impact craters at the Persianovsky training area on Friday. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Opuk training area, Crimea

Tents and armored vehicles at the Opuk training area on Monday. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Angarsky training area, Crimea

Troop tents, shelters, and other deployments to the Angarsky training area on Tuesday. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Bakhchysarai, Crimea

Infantry fighting vehicles, artillery, and other equipment in Bakhchysarai on Tuesday. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Novoozernoye, Crimea

Troop and vehicle deployments at Novoozernoye on Tuesday. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Novoozernoye

Tanks and artillery deployments at Novoozernoye on Tuesday. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Yevpatoria, Crimea

Troop tents and armored vehicles near a railyard in Yevpatoria, Crimea, on Tuesday. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

