17 Screenshots Of Bosses That Show How Being In Power Brings Out The Worst In Some People
1.This boss who got put in charge of a bar and decided to fire everyone, offering them a chance to interview for re-hiring after...
...and also gave this set of insulting guidelines to those wanting to continue working for.
2. This boss who has banned people from touching the air conditioning while it's set uncomfortably high.
is there anything I can do? my boss won't answer me, it's 90° and it feels like I'm going to pass out from antiwork
3. This shady-ass boss being unfairly controlling of tips earned by employees.
4. This boss who posted a bunch of preposterous rules.
5. This boss controlling the lights.
6. This boss trying to dock people's pay by significantly more than it should be.
Is this legal? from antiwork
7. This boss with zero understanding who forced someone to choose between their job and a doctor's appointment.
8. This boss who isn't letting someone recover from Covid because they're new.
9.This manager who fired a waitress for not sharing her big tip.
10. This boss who sent someone an invoice for quitting.
Several years ago I quit without a full two week notice and the company sent me this invoice a few weeks later.. from antiwork