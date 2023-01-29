17 Screenshots Of Clueless Parents Who Made A Decision That Was, Well...Not The Best

Associated Press

The new leading man of U.S. figure skating is here, and he's impossible to ignore. Rising star Ilia Malinin scored a personal-best 110.36 in the men's short program to kick off the second day of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday, leading second-place veteran Jason Brown by more than 10 points. Malinin has struggled with his short program this season, so he made a few tweaks that are paying off with a confidence and presence on the ice that can draw an entire arena into his routine.