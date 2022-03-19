17 Photos That Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Off Student Loans In The US
1. Paying off your student loans can feel pretty hopeless at times:
Student loans is such a scam. Cancel student loan debt! (And mine isn't even much compared to others) from ABoringDystopia
2. But remember, consistency is key!!!
3. If it all gets to be too much, you can always take out a loan and pay off your debt with more debt!
A third of my student loan debt is from Sallie Mae, and they send me shit like this. from mildlyinfuriating
4. That way, the people who work for your lender can go on nice vacations like these:
My income based monthly payment does not even cover interest on my student loan from ABoringDystopia
Credit: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/sallie-mae-execs-tan-maui-retreat-while-student-debt-crisis-n1063826
5. You can also try to lower your interest rate, because that totally works:
Added my wife as a cosigner to "lower" the interest rate on my refinanced student loans. Thanks, SoFi. from mildlyinfuriating
6. If you REALLY wanna get serious about avoiding student debt, just join the military and put your body/life on the line (NBD):
“Hey kids, would you rather die fighting over oil or die paying back student debt?” from LateStageCapitalism
7. Try not to get discouraged that pretty much ALL of your monthly payments go toward the interest:
8. On the off-chance that you do manage to pay off your student loans, DON'T expect any special treatment for paying them off early:
9. But DO expect loan companies to badger you to share your "story" about how you paid them off in order to make them look good:
I finally paid off my student loan. The bastards at Navient want me to share my “story”. from LateStageCapitalism
10. Please, can someone make it makes sense?
11. Of course, you can always continue your education (and take out more debt) so you can get a better job to pay off your debt...that totally always works!
12. Hey, if you're one of the 0.0000001% who qualify, your debt could get erased (!!!) — but you probably aren't:
Credit: Reuters / Alamy
13. And remember, even though payments and interest are paused right now thanks to a global health crisis...that won't last forever:
My state is on lockdown again- I’ve gotten laid off from my job a couple weeks ago- now i get this email. What the hell am I supposed to do!? from mildlyinfuriating
14. Plus, the debt doesn't just affect you; it also affects your family:
Credit: Tommaso Altamura / Alamy