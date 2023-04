Reuters

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India and Russia are discussing a free trade agreement (FTA), the Russian trade minister said on Monday, an announcement that could deepen bilateral commercial ties that have flourished since war broke out in Ukraine. The FTA talks mark a step-up in economic relations between the two countries despite calls from Western countries for India to gradually distance itself from its dominant weapons supplier, Russia, over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. India's imports from Russia more than quadrupled to $46.33 billion over the last fiscal year, mainly through oil.