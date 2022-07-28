17 sick, filthy dogs seized in Newman believed to be tied to Modesto puppy mill suspect

Seventeen sick dogs seized by Newman animal control are believed to be connected to the alleged operator of a large puppy mill in Modesto who was arrested in May.

Newman animal control officers found the dogs in kennels on a truck bed and attached trailer parked on a sunny dirt lot in the 600 block of Fig Lane around 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, according to Newman Police Lt. Brett Short.

A neighbor who called police said the truck and trailer had been parked there since Monday and the dogs were without water or shelter.

The dogs were found covered in feces and some were missing fur and skin and appeared to be malnourished

Short said all the dogs had diarrhea and some had physical injuries, including one with severely infected wounds on its neck, scalp and shoulders. Short said a veterinarian could not determine what caused the wounds.

A person of interest was found inside a home next to the dirt lot. The person was taken by ambulance to a hospital due to needing attention for a chronic medical condition, Short said.

“He will most likely be arrested upon release from the medical facility,” he said.

All the dogs — four French bulldogs, one Doberman, 11 pit bulls, and a “little white fluffy dog” — were seized by animal control, Short said.

He said the trailer was found to be registered to 38-year-old Nicholas Baugh, who was arrested in May after 151 dogs were found living in deplorable conditions inside two duplexes in the 500 block of Roselawn Avenue in west Modesto.

“It is believed that our person of interest works or worked for him,” Short said.

One of those dogs was dead when officers arrived and another had to be euthanized, but the rest — many of which were also French bulldogs and Dobermans — were taken in by rescues.

Baugh was charged with 15 felony counts of cruelty to an animal — two of the counts include the enhancement of using a knife — and a misdemeanor of keeping an animal without proper care related to 134 of the dogs, as well as a domestic violence charge related to the Modesto case.

Story continues

Deputy District Attorney Tracy Griffin, who is prosecuting the case, said Baugh will face additional charges related to the Newman case but the investigation is ongoing.

Baugh remains in jail with bail set at $650,000. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for September.

The Newman Animal Shelter is seeking monetary donations in order to pay for the necessary medical treatment, as well as dog food donations. Donations may be brought to the Newman Police Department during lobby hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.