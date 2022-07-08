17 Snarkiest Tweets About Elon Musk Trying To Back Out Of Twitter Deal

As one might expect, Elon Musk’s attempt to back out of his agreement to buy Twitter got a lot of attention on, well, Twitter.

Various Twitter wits offered commentary on the news Friday ― and, yes, there was snark. Lots of snark.

Today we learned Elon Musk is capable of pulling out of something.



There’s a first for everything. — Mark Medina (@Mark_Medina) July 8, 2022

Imagine logging onto an app that Elon Musk can’t even afford to buy to defend him. Couldn’t be me. — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) July 8, 2022

literally the funniest thing in the history of corporate law would be twitter suing elon musk and winning and making him buy it at the originally agreed to price — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) July 8, 2022

Can I have my bots back now that Elon Musk isn’t buying twitter? — Mike Farrell (@mfarrellsports) July 8, 2022

I was told by many quite smug MAGA trolls that Daddy Elon was going to Make Twitter Great Again.



Bless Their Hearts. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 8, 2022

Twitter should ban Elon Musk just because he’s annoying and it’d drive him batty. — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) July 8, 2022

Oh well...Hey, let's go to Mars...

"Elon Musk terminates $44 bln Twitter deal" https://t.co/LSxOdW44Hl — Jeffy (@JeffyJFR) July 8, 2022

Elon Musk is backing out of the Twitter deal. He'll now have more time for his other interests. pic.twitter.com/0DxvxPAcpe — John Whitehouse+ (@existentialfish) July 8, 2022

What's funny is Twitter comes off looking the worst for ever trying to deal with Elon Musk. They bent over backwards and violated every moral standard they claimed to have. — Rod (@rodimusprime) July 8, 2022

Delighted Elon Musk is not buying Twitter any more. As @soniaharrispr said, it’d be like Donald Trump buying Instagram. — Conor Pope (@conor_pope) July 8, 2022

Elon Musk buying Twitter taught me it was okay to be weird. — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) July 8, 2022

BREAKING: Elon Musk has officially terminated his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. Stand down Trump, oh and don’t stand by… — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) July 8, 2022

I feel a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of emotionally stunted manchildren suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. https://t.co/F6sSWPHbHr — Adam Rawnsley (@arawnsley) July 8, 2022

Hat’s off to @elonmusk for convincing the world he wanted to protect free speech, when all he wanted was a cover to sell $20B in Tesla stock at peak valuation without spooking the market.



Brilliantly done, sir. — Ibrahim (@ialhusseini) July 8, 2022

Turns out that Elon Musk stopped Elon Musk from "liberating twitter" https://t.co/V1PLBWSAdA — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) July 8, 2022

Someone has to say it: given his evidently poor impulse control, Elon Musk is looking like the Boris Johnson of tech — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 8, 2022

Who ever saw this coming?

Oh, wait. Everybody. https://t.co/35Hy1m6dAn — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 8, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...