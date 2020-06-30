17 states are pausing reopening plans as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations surge. See the list.

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday expressed concern about “significant increases” in coronavirus cases across the nation, which he attributed to increased testing, community transmission and individual outbreaks.

Robert Redfield, CDC director, said hospitalizations are rising in 12 states and 130 counties across the country are considered "hot spots."

The news comes as state officials grapple with reopening plans as COVID-19 persists. Some are taking preemptive measures to postpone further phases of their reopening, while others have rolled back their phases to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Among the measures implemented to keep rising COVID-19 cases at bay are shutting down high-capacity spaces such as bars and gyms, halting elective surgeries and mandating mask wearing.

Map: Take a look at coronavirus trends, reopening status and mobility

Here is a look at which states have postponed their reopening. This list will be updated.

Arizona

Gov. Doug Ducey's issued an executive order mandating bars, gyms, theaters and water parks to shut down Monday evening.

The order follows mounting pressure to respond to the ballooning COVID-19 numbers that followed his accelerated reopening plan, which he announced in May.

"Arizonans have been, by and large, terrific, fantastic and responsible," the governor said. "But, we have found some situations in categories where we need to take more aggressive actions, and that's what we're going to do today."

Arizona has confirmed more than 74,000 cases; 3,000-plus new cases have been reported on five of the past seven days.

– Maria Polletta, Arizona Republic

Arkansas

Nearly two weeks after moving into phase two, which allowed for two-thirds capacity in restaurants and other businesses, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he's not ready to ease business restrictions further as the state experiences a spike in coronavirus cases.

As of Monday, the state has recorded over 20,000 confirmed cases, more than a quarter of which are currently active.

California

As California faces an explosion of new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered seven counties to shut down bars, including Los Angeles County and the hard-struck Imperial County, where 23% of those tested, per LAist, are positive.

The ban, however, doesn't apply to restaurants that serve alcohol or bars that serve food.

The state set its record for the most cases confirmed in a day Monday: more than 8,000, according to the Los Angeles Times. More than a third of those took place in Los Angeles County.

Delaware

Delaware did not move into phase three of its economic reopening plan as scheduled on Monday. The announcement, issued by Gov. John Carney Thursday, postponed official action until this week so that officials "can get a better handle on what’s going on in Delaware and around the country."

“Too many Delawareans and visitors are not following basic public health precautions," Carney said.

The state reported 150 new cases on Monday, the highest one-day total since late May. But through Sunday, Delaware remained at 507 deaths, marking four consecutive days without a new coronavirus death. Hospitalizations through Sunday were at 72, the lowest since the pandemic began to hit Delaware hard in late March and early April.

– Jeff Neiburg, Delaware News Journal

Florida

Florida has ordered bars to stop serving alcohol effective immediately.

The state's Department of Business and Professional Regulation on Friday announced it was suspending on-premise consumption of alcohol at bars statewide. Bars will still be able to serve drinks in to-go containers.

Halsey Beshears, the department secretary, said the action was taken because of an increase in COVID-19 cases and noncompliance by some businesses. But the order only applies to bars – restaurants that happen to serve alcohol will be allowed to stay open.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida increased by another 6,093 on Tuesday, rising to a total of 152,434 cases. That means Florida has the fifth most cases in the U.S., ahead of Illinois.