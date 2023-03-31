17 stolen vehicles recovered following extended investigation, officials say more recoveries to come

Mar. 30—Three people have been arrested in Fountain following an extended motor vehicle theft investigation Tuesday that cleared 17 motor vehicle theft cases in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

According to officials, Jonathan Akes, 29, William Basulto, 30, and Katie Thomas, 51, were taken into custody . Police said all three individuals are prolific motor vehicle theft offenders, with two carrying warrants for violation of their parole.

Officials said investigators with the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit alongside the Tactical Enforcement Unit conducted surveillance on two stolen vehicles that were occupied by the three suspects.

Tactical enforcement officers were able to pin the suspect vehicle in place near 5505 Travel Plaza Drive and called numerous times for the suspect to surrender. The suspect ignored officials, and attempted to ram out of the pin numerous times, officials said.

Authorities said a chemical irritant was released following the suspects' refusal to comply, which was effective in encouraging the suspect to leave the stolen vehicle. They were taken into custody with minor injury.

Through suspect interviews, investigators were able to clear 17 cases of motor vehicle theft, and expect more vehicle recoveries soon, officials said.