17 suspects detained in assassination of Haiti's president

17 suspects have been detained so far in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, including two who are believed to hold dual U.S.-Haitian citizenship, according to AP.

The latest: 15 of the detainees are from Colombia and at least six are former members of its army, AP reports, citing the Colombian government.

Eight more suspects are being sought and three have been killed by police, according to Léon Charles, chief of Haiti’s National Police.

The U.S. State Department could not confirm or comment on the Haitian-Americans reportedly in custody, per AP.

Colombian President Iván Duque ordered the high command of Colombia's army and police to cooperate in the investigation.

What they're saying: “We are going to bring them to justice,” Charles said during a news conference.

“A team was formed with the best investigators ... they are going to send dates, flight times, financial information that is already being collected to be sent to Port-au-Prince,” the head of the Colombian national police, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia, said.

The big picture: Moïse's assassination early Wednesday morning came amid increasing political turmoil in Haiti and calls for Moïse's removal from office before his term ended. Gang violence has surged in the capital city of Port-au-Prince, as inflation and a delayed election contribute to the state of crisis in the Western Hemisphere's most impoverished nation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

