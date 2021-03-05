17 things that make St. Patrick's Day even more fun

Sara Hendricks, Reviewed
·9 min read
Not sure how to celebrate St. Paddy&#39;s? Here are some ideas.
Not sure how to celebrate St. Paddy's? Here are some ideas.

It's officially March, which means St. Patrick's Day is nearly upon us. Whether you're having a socially distanced celebration or simply want to catch up on the craic with friends virtually, it can’t hurt to do it the right way: with all things green and shamrocked! These things will help you celebrate St. Paddy’s Day in style (and may even inspire you to get into the spirit).

1. Green Solo cups to keep your party going

Make the switch from red cups to green to get a little more festive.
Make the switch from red cups to green to get a little more festive.

If you plan on serving up drinks this year in your household, why not be on theme with a set of Solo cups in a charming green shade? Their solid base and squarish design make them easy to hold and pour things into, and the multi-layer plastic construction helps prevent cracks and leaks.

Get 60 Green Solo Cups on Amazon for $18

2. Green dye to make everything consumable more festive

Whether you serve up minty milkshakes or green eggs, this dye will come in handy.
Whether you serve up minty milkshakes or green eggs, this dye will come in handy.

Transform everyday food, like cookies, pancakes, and popcorn, into a St. Patrick’s treat with some green food dye. Just a few drops takes edibles from their regular form to something that seems like it’s been kissed by a leprechaun. You also don’t have to limit the dye to food—one Reviewed staffer says her mom put it in the toilet every March 17 when she was a kid.

Get McCormick Green Food Dye at Target for $3.99

3. A tool to make a proper Black and Tan

Perfect this beer cocktail with a simple tool.
Perfect this beer cocktail with a simple tool.

A Black and Tan (also known as a half and half) is a layered beer cocktail with one part light lager beer and one part dark stout beer—usually Bass and Guinness ales, respectively. To prevent undesired mixing, you can pour the light ale slowly over the back of a regular spoon, but for a foolproof approach, try the Perfect Black and Tan tool. The holes in the stainless steel device help create that coveted layered effect with each pour. And it's easy to use, by placing it on the lip of the glass before you start your second pour.

“Owned this beauty for over three years and have used it hundreds of times,” writes a reviewer. “Makes a perfect Black and Tan and IMO much better than the spoon. Fits even large glasses like my huge glass beer mug. Hasn’t shown any wear and still looks like new despite hundreds of washings.”

Get the Perfect Black and Tan Layering Tool on Amazon for $9.95

4. Guinness cups for an authentic-looking drink

You can&#39;t recreate the experience of drinking in an Irish pub, but this glass gets you pretty close.
You can't recreate the experience of drinking in an Irish pub, but this glass gets you pretty close.

To get the perfect pour of Guinness, you’ll have to go to the beer brand’s storehouse in Dublin. In lieu of that trip, get these pint glasses, which come from Ireland and, according to reviewers, match the ones you’d get in a pub overseas. They have the Guinness insignia at the top and a divot on the side to give you an easy grip, making it a glass you’ll be happy to have on St. Paddy’s Day and beyond.

“These are the exact same pint glasses that I enjoyed Guinness out of at every single pub I visited in Ireland,” writes a reviewer. “Paired with the nitro-canned Guinness from the grocery store, I can almost recreate the Guinness drinking pub experience from the comfort of my own home in the U.S.”

Get Guinness Gravity Pint Glasses on Amazon for $11.99

5. Cookie cutters for themed snacks

Give baked goods some extra St. Paddy&#39;s oomph with this cookie cutter.
Give baked goods some extra St. Paddy's oomph with this cookie cutter.

Serve up some sweet, luck-bearing treats with this cookie cutter, which cuts dough into tidy shamrock shapes. Its stainless steel material ensures the edges are crisp and even, whether you’re working with cookie dough, pancake batter, fondant, Rice Krispies treats, or anything else.

“The shamrock cookies I made came out wonderfully and shaped

as they should have been,” writes a reviewer. “Even the 'stem' that seems so thin kept together with the dough.”

Get the Ann Clark Cookie Cutter on Amazon for $6.99

6. Clover-decked socks for the ultimate accessory

Gussy up your look with these shamrocked socks.
Gussy up your look with these shamrocked socks.

Though you might be the only one seeing them, slip on these shamrock-bedecked socks to provide just enough of a pop of green without being over the top. As an alternative, if you are into the festive Kermit look, these socks are the perfect verdant color to complete your outfit. We're big fans of Happy Socks at Reviewed, so you can't go wrong.

Get the St Patricks Gift Box 3-Pack from Happy Socks for $38

7. A festive collar for your pup

It&#39;s only fair to let your dog dress up, too.
It's only fair to let your dog dress up, too.

Don’t forget Fido! Get your pet some fun neckwear with this collar, available in several shamrock and beer-glass patterns.

“We’re a wee bit Irish—so of course, our dogs are, too,” writes a reviewer. “[The collars are] adorable and great quality! Loved them so much, I bought not one, not two, but four including one for my grandpup. My parents’ cat, Buddy, even humored us on the big day and wore his matching collar, too!”

Get the St. Patrick’s Day Dog Collar on Amazon for $9.99

8. A Grafomap to keep an Irish city close

Pinpoint your favorite Irish locale with a Grafomap.
Pinpoint your favorite Irish locale with a Grafomap.

Even if you can’t get to Dublin, Galway, or Cork this year, you can have an image of your favorite Irish city close by with a Grafomap. Just plug in any city you want, choose a color finish, and keep the map on your wall as a reminder of where you’d like to be next March 17.

Get a City Map from Grafomap for $49

9. A Sláinte sign for good health

Ensure good health with this sign.
Ensure good health with this sign.

“Sláinte” (pronounced like “slawn-che”) is an Irish and Scottish gaelic blessing. It translates to “good health” in English, and it's a popular toast to say before knocking back a pint. If you’re looking for some Gaelic-emblazoned wall decor, reviewers love this bronze plaque, which is made by a studio in Cork.

“Beautiful sign, exactly as pictured,” writes a reviewer. “I needed to add some Irish decor to my home, and have this sign in my kitchen. Everyone always asks what it means, good conversation starter.”

Get the Slainte Sign on Amazon for $51.98

10. Leprechaun footprints for whimsical fun

The pitter patter of little feet around your house could be leprechauns.
The pitter patter of little feet around your house could be leprechauns.

Kids and grown-ups alike will get a kick out of these feisty leprechaun footprints. Reviewers say they use the decals to give inquisitive, leprechaun-hunting kids something to wonder about. “If you really like St. Patrick’s Day like we do or just the thought of wee ones moving through your home when no one is there, these add some drama to the occasion,” writes a reviewer.

Get Leprechaun Footprint Floor Decals on Amazon for $6.99

11. A Claddagh ring to keep tradition close at hand

A claddagh ring is great on any occasion, but it&#39;s particularly special on St. Patrick&#39;s day.
A claddagh ring is great on any occasion, but it's particularly special on St. Patrick's day.

This traditional Irish ring has an intertwined heart, crown, and set of hands to represent love, loyalty, and friendship. Lots of people come back with one after a trip to Ireland, but there's an easier way, as you can get this well-reviewed sterling silver version on Amazon.

“It’s a beautiful ring,” writes a reviewer. “As a second-generation Irish American I wanted to give a nice specialty ring to a best friend who has helped me a lot during this past year. I didn’t know what I was exactly looking for, but as soon as I saw this ring I knew that it was exactly what I had in mind. The ring is true to size and the blue stone is radiant.”

Get the Irish Claddagh ring on Amazon for $24.99

12. A fanny pack to keep it all together

This fanny pack holds everything you could need, and it&#39;s perfect for the occasion.
This fanny pack holds everything you could need, and it's perfect for the occasion.

Okay, so you may not be able to go to parades this year, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't prepare for next year! You'll be able to carry everything you need with you on the holiday—including a drink—with this joyous, four-leaf clover-festooned fanny pack. Reviewers love that it has two separate pockets to hold things like a cell phone, wallet, and sunglasses, plus a cupholder on the side to store a can of beer or water bottle.

Get the Clover Fanny Pack on Amazon for $24.95

13. Shamrock tattoos for luck-bringing body art

If you don&#39;t want to get real ink, these temporary tattoos help give the same effect.
If you don't want to get real ink, these temporary tattoos help give the same effect.

If you're looking to step up your at-home celebration, try one of these temporary shamrock tats, which you can apply with a sponge and some water, and remove with a little time (or rubbing alcohol).

“They went on easily and stayed on all day. I was worried how they would adhere because I was wearing makeup on my face, but the tattoo went on no problem and didn't smudge until the next day, ” writes one reviewer.

Get Shamrock patterned tattoos on Amazon for $5.49

14. A cheese board to serve snacks in style

Present your cheese in the finest way possible with this board.
Present your cheese in the finest way possible with this board.

If you’re drinking beer and wine, you may want some cheese—possibly a nice Kerrygold cheddar—as an accompaniment. Present it in style on this bamboo charcuterie board, which has ample space for many cheeses, ridges on the sides for corraling crackers, and a sliding drawer that contains a cutlery set for easy slicing. And, because cheese is a year-round snack for many of us, it’s something you’ll be happy to break out all year. Your household will thank you.

Get the Bambusi Charcuterie Platter on Amazon for $59.99

15. Green sunglasses for a lucky outlook

See everything in green with these shades.
See everything in green with these shades.

Want to protect your eyes from the sun and add an extra pop of green to your outfit? Try these aviator shades with green lenses. The shades also come with a microfiber pouch, so you can tuck them away wherever you go. Pair them with a festive face mask and you're ready to go.

“Great for St. Patrick's Day,” writes a reviewer. “They easily bend but that makes them easier to adjust to your face. Love them!”

Get the Vision World Colorful sunglasses on Amazon for $7.95

16. A tub for your beverages

Keeping drinks cool is a must on St. Paddy&#39;s--and it&#39;s a bonus if it&#39;s in a green tub.
Keeping drinks cool is a must on St. Paddy's--and it's a bonus if it's in a green tub.

Keep beer, wine, soda, and any other beverages ice-cold with this collapsible multi-purpose tub. Reviewers say they use it for storage, gardening, and holding ice and drinks. It comes in a wide range of colors, like black, blue, and red, but if you’re getting it for St. Paddy’s, you’ll want one of the two green shades. Plus, canned and bottled beverages are a great way to stay socially distanced this year.

“Super convenient household tool,” writes a reviewer. “I use it to collect water from rain barrels and water my outdoor potted plants—the tub is very flexible and can easily be bent to form a pouring spout. I have also used it as a beer cooler—fill it with ice and a little water and it is a festive tabletop beer or wine holder."

Get the TubTrugz Large Tub on Amazon for $25.61

17. A variety of stain removers, just in case

Clean up any potential party fouls with some stain remover.
Clean up any potential party fouls with some stain remover.

In case whatever green-dyed something you’re eating or drinking takes a tumble down the front of your shirt, don’t fret. Instead, treat it with some stain remover, then throw it in the wash with one of our favorite laundry detergents, Persil ProClean or Tide.

    Rosa Woods - Pool/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle has said she was not allowed to make her own choices when she was a member of the royal family.The comments were made in a new preview clip from Oprah Winfrey’s eagerly-awaited interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which dropped Friday morning on CBS This Morning.In the new clip, Meghan said that she had not been “allowed” to give an interview before.In the clip, Oprah told Meghan that she recalled calling her before her wedding and asking for an interview.Meghan said: “I recall that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally. Right? There had to be people from the [communications team] sitting there…”Oprah then said: “You turned me down nicely…What is right about this time?”Meghan replied: “Well, so many things. That we are on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make. So, as an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct, that is, um, different, than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘Yes, I am ready to talk.’ To say it for yourself…. To be able to just make a choice on your own, to be able to speak for yourself.”Meghan’s new comments appear to reiterate a frequent complaint of hers that she was denied her voice and agency when she was a member of the royal family.The new clip came as tensions between Meghan and Harry and Buckingham Palace boiled over into all-out war, with reports in the British media suggesting multiple witnesses were ready to come forward and give evidence to a hastily-announced inquiry into alleged bullying by Meghan of her staff at Buckingham Palace.Meghan’s friends responded to the bullying claims by launching a social media fightback against Buckingham Palace today calling her a “warm, kind, caring person.”In a previous clip Meghan accused the palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about them.An emotional Meghan said: “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.