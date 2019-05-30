17 Things You Can Do Today to Help a Cancer Survivor

The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be 1.8 million new cancer cases diagnosed this year and 600,000 cancer deaths. Those are grim numbers, but they also indicate that two-thirds of the people who get a diagnosis will survive—and although that's a happy event, it poses its own challenges.

Surgery requires recovery and often leaves scars and other forms of disfigurement as well as disability.

Chemotherapy can disrupt life for weeks or months, and cause periodic or continual fatigue, depression, crippling anemia, weight changes, hair loss, infertility, damage to the heart, neural, and circulatory systems, among others, and when the protocol is complete, requires months of recovery.

Radiation can cause extreme fatigue and depression, damage to the skin and other organs, and demands a long recovery time. Here are 16 more things cancer patients wish you knew.





Given all the difficulties survivors face, you'll want to be cognizant of their feelings and needs. Use these tips as a guide.

Listen to them

Even if you've been through cancer yourself, you can't assume you know what your friend or family member is going through. Cancer survivors are often told what they feel, and cancer survivors can be particularly sensitive about this. A better approach is to ask them how they're feeling and then be a good listener.

Accompany your friend on doctor visits

A cancer diagnosis can be incredibly overwhelming, and cancer treatments can cause an actual mental fogginess ("chemo brain"), but you can help by offering to accompany your friend to appointments and being the designated note-taker.

Go with them to treatment sessions

Failing to follow cancer treatment can lead to recurrence. You might think a cancer patient would be highly motivated to comply with treatment, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, a cancer patient undergoing treatment feels too sick or exhausted to get themselves to their sessions. You can help your friend by offering to go with them. Here are 12 other ways you can be a good friend to someone undergoing chemotherapy.

Offer to drive to appointments

Accompanying your friend to treatment sessions isn't all you can do to help. You can also offer to drive. This is also a wonderful volunteer opportunity: Organizations like Drivers for Survivors provide free transportation service for ambulatory cancer patients.

Visit

If you don't feel comfortable going with a friend to a doctor's appointments and treatment sessions, you can still help offer support through visits, whether they're home or in the hospital. Just be sensitive to the possibility they might be fatigued, so plan to keep your visit as short as they need it to be.

Offer to help with household chores

Surviving cancer can mean weeks, months, and even years of difficult treatments and symptoms, and these can make chores like vacuuming, unloading the dishwasher, and cooking dinner feel like an insurmountable challenge. You can really help by offering to take some of the little things off their hands. Be specific—simply saying "let me know if there's anything I can do to help" puts the burden on the cancer survivor to decide. Instead, say that you'd like to come over to clean the bathrooms on Wednesday—or another day that works.

Help set up a community-based plan to help your friend

Offer to create a calendar of daily chores and meal provision for your friend undergoing cancer treatment, and invite community members—members of the same church, for example, or club or school—to sign up. Be sure to clear it with the patient first, of course; not everyone wants this sort of attention. Looking for meal ideas for a cancer survivor? Check out these 11 best foods to eat during chemotherapy.

Volunteer at a meal-providing service

You don't have to limit yourself to helping friends survive cancer. You can volunteer for charities like the Ceres Project's Healing Meals, which provide healthy meals for people with serious illnesses.