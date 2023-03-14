17 Things That Used To Be Totally Normal In Everyday Life And Are Now Known To Be Super Dangerous

Reuters

The New Zealand government is boosting financial support for around 1.4 million citizens as it tries to offset three-decade high inflation ahead of the country's election later this year. Inflation is running at a near three decade high of 7.2% and is increasingly becoming the key political issue ahead of the election in October, which polls indicate will be tightly contested. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement the government would boost benefits for pensioners, students, children and parents from next month.