17 Times Celebs Got Caught Being Rude To The Crew And Staff

Spring is in the air, and so is the sight of blooming cherry blossoms. Unless you’ve been living under a rock that’s devoid of this marvelous image, you ought to know by now that these delicate, pale pink beauties happen to be Japan’s unofficial national flower. In Japan — where they are known as sakura — these blossoms serve as a primary ingredient in sakurayu (literally “cherry blossom tea”) and traditional sweets, including sakura mochi, manjū and nerikiri.