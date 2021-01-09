17 times Kate Middleton dominated motherhood

Kate Middleton is a mom of three. Getty

Kate Middleton, who turns 39 on January 9, is a great mom to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

She stays calm when they have tantrums and makes sure they have the best toys.

Now that she has three young children, she's really mastered the art of parenting.

Kate Middleton has proven herself to be a pro mother of three very well-behaved young kids. In between her royal engagements and charity work, Middleton is a hands-on mom.

She's also great with other people's kids - once on a royal outing, she made sure a boy who looked ill had a paper bag just in case.

Here are 17 snapshots of Kate Middleton in full-on mommy mode.

When Prince George was little, she entertained him with silly faces.

Kate Middleton plays with Prince George in 2014. /Marty Melville/Pool/Reuters

Prince George has been known to make some funny faces of his own.

Now that George is 7 years old, she entertains him with toys like bubble guns.

Prince George plays with a bubble gun in 2016. Chris Wattie/Reuters

Prince George attends Thomas's Battersea in London.

She kept the kids quiet at her sister Pippa's wedding.

Kate Middleton shushes the pageboys and flower girls at Pippa's wedding in 2017. WPA Pool/Getty Images

Or at least she tried.

And made sure Prince George's hair was camera ready during the Trooping the Colour parade.

The royal family looks out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade in 2017. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Queen actually has two birthdays.

She taught Princess Charlotte how to do a royal wave.

The royal family arrives in Canada in 2016. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte looks just like her royal relatives.

She also expertly handles toddler tantrums without panicking.

Princess Charlotte in 2017. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte also attends Thomas's Battersea.

She has no problem scooping up her kids to console them when it's all a bit much.

Prince George in 2016. Richard Pohle/Pool/Reuters

When the kids come along on royal tours, sometimes it's too overwhelming.

She's great with other people's kids, too.

Kate Middleton makes faces at 4-month-old Gabriel as she talks to his mother during a visit to the Nelson trust women's centre in Gloucester. Richard Pohle/Pool/Reuters

On royal engagements, she often interacts with other people's children.

She bends down to meet them at eye level.

Kate Middleton meets well wishers in 2018. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

She once rescued a sick boy in a crowd on one of her walkabouts.

She's great at arts and crafts.

Kate Middleton visits the Reach Academy with Place2Be in 2018. Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Getty Images

On school visits, she's not afraid to get her hands dirty.

She helps little ones feel better with encouraging high fives.

Kate Middleton visits patients in Great Ormond Street Hospital in 2018. Frank Augstein-WPA Pool/Getty Images

She often visits hospitals and helps cheer up patients of all ages.

And uses her public platform to advocate for maternal health.

Kate Middleton meets a mother, Kirsty Francois, 21, and her daughter Teegan-Mia, 2, in London, England. Heathcliff O'Malley/WPA Pool/Getty Images

She's a patron of several charities that provide mental health support for mothers and their children.

She came to the rescue when Princess Charlotte took a tumble on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The royal family gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the annual Trooping the Colour parade. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte fell backwards as she was looking out over the balcony's balustrade, but Middleton scooped her up and comforted her.

She, along with the crowd, couldn't help but laugh when Princess Charlotte stuck her tongue out.

Princess Charlotte and the Duchess of Cambridge attend The King's Cup in 2019. Splash News

It's not the first time Charlotte has made headlines for her cheeky attitude and silly faces.

She keeps Prince Louis' face clean at formal events.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the kids at the Trooping the Colour parade. Getty Images

It's hard to keep toddlers' faces clean.

And helps him explore the great outdoors.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis in the Back to Nature garden in 2019. Matt Porteous/ Reuters.

The Back to Nature garden was designed by Kate Middleton for the Chelsea Flower Show.

She may be the Duchess of Cambridge, but she's just another mom.

Kate Middleton holds Prince George in 2014. James Whatling/Pool/Reuters

We can learn a lot from her parenting style.

