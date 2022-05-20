"They Don't Know What Work Actually Means": 17 Times Older Generations Had No Faith In The Gen Z Workforce

·4 min read

Last month, a manager at a Dollar Tree store in Indiana posted a sign on the door of the business, which read as follows: "I apologize for closing AGAIN. My 2 new cashiers quit because I said their boyfriends couldn't stand here for their entire shift!! Don't hire Gen Zs. They don't know what work actually means. NOW HIRING! Baby Boomers ONLY. Thanks!"

Proud of Gen Z from antiwork

As you can imagine, this set off quite the debate about Gen Z'ers in the workforce, and how their work ethic compares to other generations. While many people lauded the generation and their special talents...

...There was still an overwhelming amount of negativity coming from millennials, Gen X'ers, and boomers on the subject. Here's what 16 people on Reddit, Twitter, and other platforms had to say about hiring Gen Z:

1."I'd like them to be a bit more aggressive and interested in taking on more responsibility. I'd also like them to be more 'risk on' in how they approach things. When I was coming up, the complaint was that millennials were always asking for too much responsibility and influence too soon. Now I have the opposite problem with Gen Z employees, in that I have to drag them kicking and screaming to fully own processes or do things that they aren't very familiar with."

LeeroyTC

2.

Post with the writer saying, &quot;saw this tik tok about this guy complaining about how unprofessional this new generation is with resigning jobs. He said his last employee quit by sending a text message...&quot;
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

3.

Gen Z and millennials are ruining this country! How dare they from ABoringDystopia

4.

Social media post that says, &quot;That's why I'd rather hire generation Boomer! Boomers are workers. They will out work any Gen Z and won't complain about their feelings being hurt.&quot;
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

5.

"Gen Z workers demand bosses are decent people" from antiwork

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Lazy millennials and gen Z from TheRightCantMeme

13."I don’t think Gen Z'ers are very resilient. Folks used to work in shitty conditions, go home, and hardly have anything to eat. But they’d figure something out. They'd find a way to make things work, and stay positive. They’d have hope. I think folks nowadays give up too easily. They lose hope too easily. They can’t push through adversity."

playnbagpipesonatank

14.

15.

16.

What are your thoughts on the Gen Z workforce? Tell us in the comments for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories