17 times Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and other royal children upstaged their famous parents

The royal family of five attended a theatrical performance on Friday. Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have been appearing in public and at royal engagements ever since they were little.

Whether attending the Queen's Trooping the Colour parade or taking part in a private photo-op, the children always stand out with their adorable facial expressions and candid moments.

Most recently, George, Charlotte, and Louis attended their first red carpet event at the London Palladium, where they watched a special performance of the National Lottery's Pantoland.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The royal family is always in the spotlight as they attend many high profile engagements each year. But more often than not, it's Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis who steal the show.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at the London Palladium. Aaron Chown/Getty Images

Most recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children made their red carpet debut at the London Palladium on December 11. In a video of their arrival, Princess Charlotte was shown confidently letting go of her dad's hand - and refusing to hold it again.

Charlotte stood alone while Prince William held George's hand and Kate Middleton held on to their youngest son Louis. Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Source: Emily Andrews.

The family were there to watch a special performance of the National Lottery's Pantoland.

The family are photographed watching the show. AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

It wasn't the first time the Cambridge kids attracted attention in public. They regularly attend the Queen's Trooping the Color birthday parade at Buckingham Palace.

The royal family attend Trooping the Colour ever year. DMC/ GC Images.

In this photo from the parade in 2019, the couple's youngest son Prince Louis appeared hilariously unimpressed with the celebrations.

Louis, George, and Charlotte joined their parents and the rest of the royal family at the Queen's birthday parade in 2019. Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images.

The young royal's sassy expression has since gone on to become his signature look.

Prince Louis was the star of the show. Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press via Getty Images.

Meanwhile, Prince Charlotte ended up winning the hearts of fans around the world with this regal wave to the press after Louis' birth in 2018.

Princess Charlotte waved to the press outside the hospital. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The princess was far from camera shy at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

The young royal stuck her tongue out to photographers as she arrived at the chapel. AP Images

Prince George was the star of his little brother's christening back in 2018, flashing a ginormous smile for the cameras.

Story continues

Prince Louis' official christening photo. Matt Holyoak / Camera Press

The family share plenty of adorable moments in private, too. Kate Middleton took this photo of Prince William playing with the children outside their family home in Norfolk earlier this year.

The Duke of Cambridge with George, Charlotte, and Louis in June 2020. The Duchess of Cambridge via Reuters

This sweet moment between William and Louis was captured during the family's visit to the Back to Nature garden that the duchess designed for London's Chelsea Flower Show last year.

William and Louis played on the garden's swing in the sweet photo. Matt Porteous/ Reuters.

They may be royal, but that doesn't mean the Cambridge kids don't participate in regular activities - like going to school.

Kate Middleton and William took George and Charlotte to school for the princess' first day. Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Charlotte waved to the waiting cameras as she arrived for her first day at Thomas's Battersea school in London back in September 2019.

Princess Charlotte was accompanied by her brother Prince George and her parents for her first day on September 5, 2019. Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

It's not just the Cambridge children who charm royal fans. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison, was born in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at his christening ceremony. Chris Allerton/ Getty Images

Fans couldn't help but debate whether the youngster looked more like his mom or dad during the family's tour of South Africa last year.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Since his parents are non-working royals, Archie hasn't been seen as much as his royal cousins. However, Markle and Harry did share a video of the duchess reading to him for his first birthday in May this year.

Archie appeared distracted during the reading. Save the Children UK via Instagram

The royal cousins have only been photographed together on one occasion, which was during a charity polo match in 2019. In this photo, Louis sticks his tongue out at baby Archie, while Middleton and Markle look on.

Markle and Middleton with their children. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Read the original article on Insider