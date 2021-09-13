17 weeks of chemo meant 17 weeks of dancing, costumes, and homemade signs for this nurse
Friends and family flooded the streets in crazy costumes for 17 weeks to support Bex on her way to each chemo session.
She couldn't believe the reason the customer was upset in the first place.
At the 2021 MTV VMAs red carpet on Sunday, Megan Fox showed her support for boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly ahead of his performance with Travis Barker
She's giving us 2000s Britney, ’90s Rose McGowan, and a hint of Met gala Kim Kardashian.
The set featured all their big hits along with never-before-played Sixties deep cuts "While I Cry" and "Love Is Only Sleeping"
The comedian says that she is "shocked" and "devastated" by the loss of her three friends.
Carrie Bradshaw's portrayal of New York City wasn't entirely accurate.
The rapper wore a custom lilac, gem-encrusted Atelier Versace suit.
The model made her return to the runways.
From a toddler in a tiara to a full on queen! 👑
The pop icon knows she's still the queen of shock value.
Sami Sheen, 17, reportedly wrote on TikTok that she "finally moved out of the hell house" and in with her father, Charlie Sheen
Ben Affleck was intercepted by an aggressive man trying to take his picture at the airport in Venice following his red carpet return with Jennifer Lopez
She wore Mugler again, and it was an instantly iconic look.
The naked dress is alive and well.
Chloe x Halle are at the VMAs, but fans were left wondering: Why is Chloe wearing a silver spoon necklace? We have answers.
“I’ve been going to Jacob Riis Beach ever since my friend, Kenyon Farrow, a Black, queer activist, brought me there in 2005,” said activist and filmmaker Tourmaline of “The People’s Beach” of New York City, located on the other side of Jamaica Bay from Brooklyn, the preferred summertime destination for queer, trans, gender-nonconforming New Yorkers looking to get their tan on. For lots of Riis regulars, that spit of shore is something special: “I can remember a time that I felt so uncomfortable
Trina is officially off the market. The Miami rapper announced that she is now engaged to rapper Raymond Taylor after […] The post Trina announces engagement appeared first on TheGrio.
On Sunday, Courtney B. Vance accepted his guest actor Emmy Award for Lovecraft Country, and took the opportunity to pay touching tribute to his recently passed co-star Michael K. Williams. After thanking creator Misha Green, the show, his fellow nominees, fans and his wife and children, Vance said, “Finally to Michael K. Williams. Misha said […]
Yes, the couple did wear matching fanny packs at the festive affair.
An after-party outfit change.