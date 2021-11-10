’17 Years Ago…I’m Still Getting Blamed’: Bow Wow Wants Fans to Stop Referring to His Past Relationship with Ciara

Rapper Bow Wow wants fans to stop blaming him for hurting R&B singer Ciara when they dated in the early 2000s. The power couple was madly in love and at the height of their solo careers when they collaborated on Bow’s 2005 single “Like You.”

Bow Wow and Ciara later parted ways in 2006 after rumors of him being unfaithful. But as of Tuesday, Nov. 9, fans on Twitter are still in disgust over how their dating history intersects.

Bow Wow and Ciara during LaFace Records and AXE Present Ciara’s BET Awards Pre-Party Celebration at Geisha House in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for Jive Records)

One person tweeted, “Ciara really dated 50 Cent and Future,” while another person added, “Bow Wow too…that woman has been through hell.”

Bow Wow too..that woman has been through hell https://t.co/0A7VSX3XRl — OYIN (@Dharmiey18) November 9, 2021

Ciara dated her “Can’t Leave Em Alone” collaborator 50 Cent between 2007 and 2012. The following year, she began dating rapper Future. The couple got engaged, welcomed their son, Future Zahir, in 2014 and split in 2016. Yet, a detailed prayer led Ciara to her husband of five years: Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson, with whom shares a son and daughter.

Meanwhile, fans came for Bow’s neck last month after disowning a 1-year-old, who turned out to be his biological son, as previously reported. He also shares a 10-year-old daughter with his ex, Joie Chavis, who shares a 2-year-old son with Ciara’s ex Future.

Despite being on the Millennium Tour with Omarion and others, Bow made time to respond to fans’ comments about his past relationship with Ciara, writing, “17 years ago… I’m still getting blamed. This is wild.”

17 years ago … im still getting blamed this is wild https://t.co/qczh3sPpy4 — Bow Wow (@smoss) November 9, 2021

In another tweet, Bow Wow blamed Summer Walker’s latest album, “Still Over It,” for all the hate he received from women followers online.

Story continues

“This Summer album got women blaming me for stuff. I’m like damn what i do?” Bow tweeted. “I don’t even cheat on women. Im not a dog i promise.”

This summer album got women blaming me for stuff. Im like damn what i do? I don’t even cheat on women. Im not a dog i promise. https://t.co/Ot4zD6JaaI — Bow Wow (@smoss) November 9, 2021

Hours before, fans were ripping the rapper to shreds over Walker’s track, “Ciara’s Prayer,” which was narrated by the “Goodies” singer herself.

“Ciara’s Prayer’ is beautiful and genuine. When you compare Russell to her exes like 50 Cent, Future, Bow Wow there is a huge difference,” one person tweeted. “Sis said she was ready to accept better and so she did. She said she wanted someone that’s intentional, and that’s what she got. #StillOverIt.”

In response, another individual wrote, “She went [through] her bad boy phase then found a good man. Her story is the woman dream but all won’t see it. No fluff just the truth. Bow wow was just her arrogant pretty boy moment.”