17 young people arrested after shots fired on Schuyler Avenue

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A call of shots fired at a home in the 1900 block of Schuyler Avenue resulted in the arrest of 17 people early Sunday, according Lafayette police.

Officers responded about 2:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

No injuries or damage to property were reported, but officers recovered spent shell casings in the area of the residence, according to police.

Officers found more than a dozen people gathered inside the home, which lead to a fight where shots were fired, police said.

Officers ordered out the people inside the house, the release said, but officers received minimal cooperation, leading to a search warrant being served followed by the arrest of 17 people, police said.

The 17 taken into custody included eight adults from Lafayette and nine juveniles, according to the news release. All were arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

The eight adults arrested, the release said, were Bethany Brown, 18, Jamie Sims, 18, Matthew Yoran, 18, William Saylor, 18, Jonathan Davis, 19, Glenn Patterson, 19, Destinee Teeguarden, 20 and Avery Scheffer, 25.

According to the release, officers also recovered two guns at the scene, including a fully automatic handgun that had previously been reported as stolen.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lafayette police at 765-807-1200 or the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Teens, juveniles arrested after shots fired on Schuyler Avenue