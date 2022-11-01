170,000 doses of fentanyl, large amounts of meth pulled off Tulsa streets

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Investigations Division has recovered 330 grams of fentanyl and 90 grams of methamphetamine.

330 grams of fentanyl averages out to 170,000 doses.

$11,500 in cash was also recovered during the search.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, more information about the arrest will not be released at this time due to an ongoing investigation.

