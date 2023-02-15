$170,000 worth of stolen items from Miami Valley CTC found in Dayton home

A search of a Dayton home Tuesday led to police finding thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from an area career center.

Englewood detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Calumet Lane Wednesday.

During their investigation, detectives found $170,000 worth of equipment. Englewood Police said the items had been recently stolen from the Miami Valley Center Technology Center on Feb. 8, according to a social media post.

Other items that had been stolen in “several other area jurisdictions” were also found during the search of the home.

Police said felony charges against the person of interest are pending.

“Excellent team work by our initial responding officers, leads from a Montgomery Co. Sheriff Deputy, and the hard work and tenacity of Detective Wendling in thoroughly investigating this case,” police said in the post.