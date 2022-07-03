$170K in CARES Act funds at issue in civil forfeiture

Jul. 3—SOUTH BOARDMAN — U.S. marshals seized two cars and a motorcycle in a civil forfeiture case centered on $170,000 in a suspected misuse of CARES act funds by the owner of a medical practice that closed last year.

The complaint in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan was filed in rem, meaning the defendant is the seized property, rather than the property's owner, and the action is a civil — not criminal — forfeiture, U.S. Justice Department information shows.

Todd Kreykes, a physician's assistant who owned Boardman Family Practice, is named in the federal forfeiture complaint asserting federal funds his medical office received to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, were used to pay for vehicles, home remodeling projects, vacations and gifts.

On Dec. 2, 2021, officials with the U.S. Marshals Service seized a 2013 Ford Super Duty pickup and a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle belonging to Kreykes, and a 2015 Ford SUV owned by Kreykes' spouse, court records show.

Kreykes attorney Mark Kriger did not return calls seeking comment.

No criminal charges have been filed in local or federal courts against Kreykes, court records show.

Andrew Byerly Birge, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, stated in the complaint, staff with his office opened an investigation into Kreykes last June, for theft of public funds and wire fraud.

The Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Health and Human Services, also investigated, records show.

Kathy Schuette, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Michigan, declined comment on what prompted the investigation, and on the gap between the December property seizure and the filing, in late April, of the forfeiture complaint.

Boardman Family Practice received $169,845.59 in CARES Act funding in four electronic deposits made to the practice's business checking account in April and May of last year, the complaint states.

The funds were allocated to Boardman Family Practice from the Provider Relief Fund, the Rural Health Center Testing Program and the Health Resources and Services Administration's COVID-19 Uninsured Program.

Story continues

Prior to these deposits, the business account balance was $11,538.93, the complaint states.

Between April 10, 2020 and January 31, 2021, Kreykes is accused of using CARES Act funds deposited to the business account to pay off a business loan ($61,175.97), pay off a car loan ($16,716.68), buy a car port for his house ($3,791.30), make a payment to a contractor for a home kitchen remodel ($4,694), book vacation travel ($8,841.15), write a check to himself ($20,000) and withdraw cash ($15,400).

On Dec. 2, 2021, U.S. marshals also seized $8,647.41 — listed as the remaining funds in the practice's business account.

"Upon information and belief, the only pandemic-related purchase that Kreykes made using CARES Act program funding was for a plastic shield partition for the checkout window at the BFP Office," the complaint states.

Kreykes has until July 23 to respond to the complaint.

On June 2, he and his spouse, Katherine Kreykes, filed a claim seeking to recover one item each of the seized property — he for the pickup and she for the SUV, court records show.

When Boardman Family Practice closed Dec. 6, it was the only medical office in this rural crossroads between Kalkaska and Fife Lake, and the closure left hundreds of people scrambling for routine medical care, from sports physicals to medication refills.

The closure and a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency warranted search came about a year after state licensing agency officials disciplined Kreykes following an examination of his patients' medical records.

State licensure records show Kreykes, was placed on disciplinary probation in late 2020, after a Bureau of Professional Licensing investigation found Kreykes mis-prescribed controlled substances, including opioids.

A state disciplinary subcommittee filed the initial complaint against Kreykes in 2020, then levied sanctions — a $1,000 fine and a year of probation — more than nine months later on Dec. 7, 2020.

Records show Kreykes physician's assistant license is active, and expires in October.

The Pine Street building that once housed Boardman Family Practice is listed for sale.