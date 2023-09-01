172 stolen cars recovered in auto theft operation

TechCrunch

It's the end of the road for Babylon Health, the London telehealth startup once valued at nearly $2 billion after being backed by the likes of DeepMind and deep-pocketed health insurance companies. After the company's U.S. shares became worthless and its operation turned insolvent earlier this month, last night, the U.K. subsidiary of the business formally went into administration. At the same time, the administrators sold a large chunk of its assets to eMed Healthcare UK, a new subsidiary of U.S. company eMed.