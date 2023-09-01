172 stolen cars recovered in auto theft operation
172 stolen cars were recovered following an auto theft operation.
172 stolen cars were recovered following an auto theft operation.
New e-bike models keep coming off production lines with GPS tracking enabled, with the idea that such tech will deter theft and help you recover your bike if it gets stolen. “Customers don’t care if they can track their bike after a theft,” James Dunn, co-founder of e-bike recovery startup BackPedal, told TechCrunch. The UK-based startup offers e-bike owners a monthly subscription service, which includes recovery of the e-bike and, more recently, insurance via Sundays Insurance, one of the largest cycle insurers in the UK.
Dollar General's profit margin slid in part due to higher shrink costs. Five Below also highlighted elevated theft during its earnings call.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker — save over 70% right now.
The Imden Bluetooth 5.0 FM Transmitter is one of Amazon's hidden gems.
New vehicles are required to have an emergency trunk release inside to prevent people from being stuck, but the latch mechanism can crack in some Kia models.
Don't try to drive around Nebraska with a cow riding shotgun; the local cops have a low tolerance for bull****.
The Chinese economy continues to surprise to the downside. C-suite execs are noticing.
Just over a month after it declared bankruptcy, e-bike maker VanMoof has found a new home. Lavoie, the electric scooter division of McLaren Applied, has agreed to buy VanMoof and make investments in it to grow the business.
Ford will stop building the Edge, the Transit Connect, and the Escape to make room for more electric cars in its line-up.
It's the end of the road for Babylon Health, the London telehealth startup once valued at nearly $2 billion after being backed by the likes of DeepMind and deep-pocketed health insurance companies. After the company's U.S. shares became worthless and its operation turned insolvent earlier this month, last night, the U.K. subsidiary of the business formally went into administration. At the same time, the administrators sold a large chunk of its assets to eMed Healthcare UK, a new subsidiary of U.S. company eMed.
Microsoft has announced that it will unbundle its Teams business collaboration software from its broader Office suite, following growing regulatory scrutiny and a complaint filed by rival Slack. Enterprise customers in the European Economic Area (EEA), which constitutes Switzerland and the 27 European Union (EU) members plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, will be able to purchase a Microsoft 365 or Office 365 subscription without Teams included, and will be charged at €2 per month less than before. Separately, Microsoft will offer Teams as a standalone product costing €5 per month, but only to new customers.
The cover of the UNC Chapel Hill newspaper "The Daily Tar Heel" made headlines this week. Here's why.
Happy Hump Day! Snap up new earbuds for just $20 (a sound 60% off), the site's most popular men's wallet for only $10 and more.
Looking for a great deal on a portable car vacuum? The number 1 option on Amazon is on sale for more than half off today, lowering the price to just $19.59.
The ANCEL AD310 Classic Enhanced Universal OBD II Scanner is a versatile and indispensable tool for car owners and enthusiasts.
"Sometimes I'm just sick of drive-thru food..."
2024 Hyundai Elantra small sedan gets styling changes along with other detail feature updates.
Medical payments coverage, or MedPay, pays medical and funeral expenses for you and your passengers in a car accident, regardless of who is at fault. Unlike PIP, it is typically optional and does not cover lost wages.
Verstappen has won the last nine Formula 1 races and is -450 to win Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.
Alfa Romeo is about to unveil its supercar at 11 a.m. ET.