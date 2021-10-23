175 Barn Find Cars Uncovered In London

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Barn finds are always amazing sights to behold as a rare, all-original classic car emerges dusty but hopefully in overall good condition. If you amplify that excitement by 175 you get this huge barn find located in a warehouse in London. Row upon row of dingy BMWs, Porsches, Mercedes-Benzes, Volkswagens, and more are being readied for sale. Thanks to a the included video, you get a walking tour of the facility and a look at some of the cars contained in the amazing collection.

Among the many amazing rides is a Nissan 300ZX Z31 in white over what appears to be black. The T-tops are present as is all the trim we can see. Now you’d really be cooking if not only the engine fires up but both headlights pop all the way up.

Many Mercedes-Benz are in the lineup, including an old 180, a 220 SE with the back window missing, a 350 SL, 500 SL, 280 SL, and many more.

If you’re more of a BMW person, you’re in luck because there are some good ones in the mix. For example, a BMW M5 E28 is available, the car which started it all back in 1985. There are also a few BMW 2002s, plus an E24, the first 6 Series made.

As you might expect, there are quite a few British cars in this huge barn find. Among them is a Land Rover Defender, Morris Minor, Land Rover Lightweight, MG Midget, and a Triumph Stag.

Already, some of these cars are being featured in the London Barn Finds Instagram account, which anyone can contact to purchase a particular vehicle (info below). You’ll notice since they’ve been stored in a large building where birds obviously have gained entry, there are plenty of droppings on the different classics. It’s a sad reality, but hopefully there’s no serious damage.

If you’re interested in these cars, you can follow the London Barn Finds Instagram account or email londonbarnfinds@gmail.com to officially enquire about any particular vehicle.

