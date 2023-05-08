A $175 check signed by Apple cofounder Steve Jobs, who famously disliked giving his signature, is up for auction, where the top bid has already hit nearly $30,000

A $175 check signed by Steve Jobs from 1976, the year Apple was founded, was expected to fetch $25,000 at auction but has already blown past that estimate. David Paul Morris/Getty Images

A $175 check signed by Steve Jobs in 1976 is up for auction.

It was expected to go for $25,000, but the the highest current bit is already nearly $30,000.

Apple memorabilia has done well at recent auctions; in February, a first-gen iPhone sold for more than $63,000.

A rare piece of memorabilia from Apple's early days has hit the auction block, and it's expected to sell for tens of thousands of dollars.

The artifact is a check from 1976, the year the company was founded, that's signed by late Apple cofounder Steve Jobs. The check is for $175 and was made out to Crampton, Remke and Miller, a now-defunct Palo Alto management consulting firm whose clients included Atari, Xerox, and other tech companies, according to the auction listing, which says the check is in "pristine" condition.

Jobs famously disliked giving autographs, so items he signed are rare.

The auction house, RR Auction, expected the check to fetch $25,000, more than 142 times the check's original value, but it has already blown past that estimate. As of this writing, the check has already drawn 16 bids, with the top bid coming in at $29,995, which is more than 171 times the check's original worth, with two days to spare. The auction ends on Wednesday.

The check lists Apple's first official address, which was an answering and mail drop service that its founders used while building the company out of Jobs' family garage, according to the listing.

Early Apple relics have fared well at recent auctions. In October, an unopened first-generation iPhone still in its original box went for over $39,000 at auction, more than 65 times the $599 the phone cost when it first came out in 2007. In February, another factory-sealed original iPhone sold for over $63,000 at auction, more than 100 times its original price.

