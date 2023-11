An 18th-century home in Scituate caught fire overnight Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

SCTIUATE - A woman inside an 18th-century home escaped safely after it caught fire early Monday morning.

The fire on Clapp Road was reported at about 2:40 a.m., WCVB reported.

The fire started in the basement and traveled up to the attic, Scituate Fire Chief Mark Donovan said.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: 1794 home catches fire in Scituate