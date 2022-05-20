$17K in restitution ordered in theft case

May 19—The man police accused of stealing a utility trailer full or tools from a construction site in Fairfield Glade and with possessing marijuana for sale pled guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court May 10 and is to pay $17,000 restitution.

Christian Gavin Radford, 22, was indicted by the grand jury on Jan. 10 on charges of theft of property of more than $10,000 for the theft of a utility trailer in Fairfield Glade on Aug. 30, 2021. He was also indicted for possession of marijuana for sale and/or deliver occurring on Nov. 29, 2020.

Radford received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation in exchange for his plea.

The incidents were investigated by Fairfield Glade Police, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the Crossville Police Department. All remaining charges were dropped.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Trials set

—Karly MaKenzie Reph, vehicular homicide, set for trial Sept. 14-15.

Deadline docket

—Melissa Ann Baker, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to June 10.

—Ricky Alan Combs, reckless endangerment and second offense driving under the influence, continued to July 6.

—Deon Murice Garrett, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Aug. 19.

—Joseph Michael Grime, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, tampering with evidence and tampering with evidence, continued to June 22.

—Joseph Daniel Dunn, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to July 6 at which time Dunn is to return to court with an attorney. A case in boundover status was also continued to July 6.

—Baylee Claire Hawn, three counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, three counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule III drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, criminal simulation and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to July 6.

—Noah Emanuel Hill, aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, attempted carjacking and theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to June 27.

—Kiley Lewis Kausner, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Aug. 3.

—Carl Richard Matthews, introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to June 22.

—Donald Cordell McIntire, solicitation of a minor/rape of a child, continued to June 22.

—Michael Clois Melton, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, continued to June 22.

—Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, continued to June 22.

—Keith Austin Morgan, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to July 6.

—Benny Ray Mullins, rape, continued to June 27.

—Jude Rod Pennington, first-degree murder, continued to June 27.

—Jose Luis Rodriguez, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to July 6.

—Daniel Joseph Schultz, driving under the influence, continued to July 6.

—Brandon Dewayne Shell Jr., possession of a Schedule I drug, continued to Aug. 3.

—Christy Diane Sherrill, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, falsifying a drug test and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to July 6.

—Moneisha Denadriea Thomas, statutory rape, continued to June 22.

—Christopher Ryan Turbett, second offense driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence, continued to June 22.

—Alicia Dawn Turner, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to June 22.

—Michael Shawn Walker, felony possession of meth with intent, introducing contraband into a penal institution and simple possession, continued to July 6.

—James Sherman Williams, rape and incest, continued to June 22.

—Dustin Shane Wright, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to June 22.

—James Dean Young, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to June 10.

Arraignment

—Christopher John Bess Jr., six counts of burglary, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Bess and continued to June 22.

—Shannon Corbett Bradshaw, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Bradshaw and continued to July 15.

—Aquil Karim Bush, theft of merchandise, criminal simulation and criminal impersonation, James Hargis appointed to represent Bush and continued to June 22.

—Ernest Eugene Hedgecoth, domestic assault, continued to June 27 at which time Hedgecoth is to return to court with an attorney.

—Richard Tyler Hodgin, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession of meth, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of evading arrest, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driving on a suspended license, continued to July 15 at which time Hodgin is to return to court with an attorney.

—Linda Lachelle Holley, burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to July 15 at which time Holley is to return to court with an attorney.

—Derek Alan Litman, driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to July 15 at which time Litman is to return to court with an attorney.

—Raymond Vance Manning, burglary, continued to July 15 at which time Manning is to return to court with an attorney.

—Jackie Lynn Martin, aggravated assault, James Hargis appointed to represent Martin and continued to July 6.

—Brian Daniel McNeal, fourth offense driving under the influence, driving under the influence and second offense driving on a revoked license, continued to June 22.

—John Dale Miller, theft of property of up to $1,000, James Hargis appointed to represent Miller, continued to July 6.

—Keith Austin Morgan, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to July 6.

—Eileen Lynn Baragona Norris, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of up to $1,000 and driving under the influence, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Danny Ellison Phillips Jr., two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, forgery, forgery by uttering and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Phillips and continued to July 6.

—Timothy Dale Ports Jr., burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to July 15 at which time Ports is to return to court with an attorney.

—Virginia Faye Presley, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Presley and continued to June 22.

—Clayton Michael Paul Rash, aggravated assault, continued to July 6.

—Rebecca Dawn Reagan, possession of a detached catalytic converter, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—John Dempsey Rector, burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to July 6.

—Joseph Randall Rolen, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to July 6.

—Carll Nathaniel Sherrill, aggravated burglary, continued to July 15 at which time Sherrill is to return to court with an attorney.

—Daniel Eugene Sherrill, four counts of burglary, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, two counts of theft of property of more than $1,000, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, vandalism of up to $1,000, domestic assault and violation of an order of protection, Kyle Cokkinias appointed to represent Sherrill and continued to June 22.

—Tommy Otis Smith, possession of of less than .5 grams of cocaine, continued to June 22.

—Jonathan Cole Treadway, possession of a weapon by a felon, James Hargis appointed to represent Treadway and continued to June 22.

—Jeffery Dean Winningham, burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and simple possession of meth, continued to July 15 at which time Winningham is to return to court with an attorney.

—Dustin Shane Wright, burglary, aggravated burglary, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, criminal trespassing and vandalism of up to $1,000 (superseding indictment), continued to June 22.

Report with attorney

—Anthony Lowell Harden, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Aug. 19 at which time Harden is to return to court with an attorney.

—Timothy Allen Norris, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to July 6 at which time Norris is to return to court with an attorney.

—Antonia Maxine Perkins, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, reckless endangerment and evading arrest, continued to Aug. 19.

—Joseph Larry Raleigh, vehicular assault and driving under the influence, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Raleigh and continued to July 6.

—Jerry Wayne Sherrill, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Sherrill and continued to June 22.

Motions/hearings

—John Patrick Fields, two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault, motion hearing continued to June 27.

—Darren Bryce Hamby, post conviction relief petition hearing continued to June 27.

—Paul Richard Mills, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and introducing contraband into a penal institution, motion hearing continued to June 22.

—Warren John Nordsrom, two counts of first-degree murder, motion for new trial hearing set for June 27.

—Brandon John Prettyman, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and evading arrest, motion hearing continued to June 22.

—Kara Kinsey Smith, aggravated assault, sentencing hearing continued.

—Jennifer Leann Watson, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, motion hearing continued to June 27.

Probation violations

—Lillian Hammons-Sheffield, probation violation hearing continued to June 22.

—Jacob Melton Morrow, pled guilty to a probation violation, was given credit for time served in jail and had probation terminated.

—Robin Marie Latesky, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Latesky and continued to June 10.

—Shallymar Danyelle Mills, pled guilty to a probation violation and given credit for 48 days served in jail with reinstatement to probation.

—Susan Denise Stokes, probation violation, pled guilty and had probation revoked to serve the balance of her sentence.

Boundover status

The following persons have cases pending presentation to the grand jury and were given court dates to return to court to learn what action was taken,

—Matthew Robert Evans, case in boundover status was dropped.

—Susan Elizabeth Floster, two cases, continued to July 6.

—Jason Lee Hargis, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Hargis, one case continued to July 6.

—Jordyn Shae Howard, one case in boundover status, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Robert Lee Howard IV, five cases in boundover status, continued to July 6.

—William Michael Lance, two cases in boundover status, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Joe Grant Lane, one case in boundover status, continued to July 6.

—Callie Scheffler Lewis, one case in boundover status, continued to July 6.

—Jackie Lynn Martin, one case in boundover status, continued to July 6.

—Lekeshia Dawn Martin, six cases in boundover status, continued to July 6.

—Courtney Rae Maynor, one case in boundover status continued to July 6.

—Eileen Lynn Bargona Norris, one case in boundover status, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Timothy Allen Norris, two cases in boundover status, continued to July 6.

—Danny Ellison Phillips Jr., one case in boundover status, continued to July 6.

—Rebecca Dawn Reagan, two cases in boundover status, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—John Dempsey Rector, one case in boundover status, continued to July 6.

—Kole Austin Roberts, three cases in boundover status, continued to July 6.

—Perry Byron Swafford, one case in boundover status, continued to July 6.

—Joseph Randall Rolen, one case in boundover status, continued to July 6.

