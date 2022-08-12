$17K seized at game room

Aug. 11—Odessa Police Department officers recently seized more than $17,000 from a game room and the Ector County District Attorney's Office believes the money should be forfeited, alleging the money is tied to illegal gambling.

According to online Ector County District Court records, undercover detectives went into the Stack Game Room on East Highway 80 Aug. 1 and one of them accrued credits while playing a video game machine. Employees Jocelyn Reyes Robles and Jenalysa Perez separately paid the detective in cash, in violation of the law, records stated.

The detectives then obtained a search warrant for the business and seized $17,546 and numerous gambling device circuit boards.

According to court documents, arrest warrants were issued for Perez and Robles for engaging in organized criminal activity, a state jail felony.

The Ector County District Attorney's Office has asked a judge to force Perez, Robles, game room employee Sonya Portillo and game room owner Ernst Prado to forfeit the cash, stating it was "derived from and/or is proceeds gained from the commission of a gambling offense."