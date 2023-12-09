17th annual Wyoming & Kentwood Santa Parade

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Wyoming Kentwood Chamber of Commerce held their 17th annual Santa Parade Saturday.

The parade had more than 50 participants, including the high school marching band and local businesses. Visits with with Santa were also brought back this year. After the parade kids had a chance to meet Santa and take pictures at Branns Steakhouse.

“For me, the favorite part is just the excitement that comes with it.” President and CEO for the Wyoming-Kentwood Chamber of Commerce, Keith Morgan said. “I mean it’s just the joy of giving, people are involved, they are putting their best forward, they’re just out trying to spread cheer.”

Organizers said the parade is a way to bring the community together to spread holiday cheer and to show off businesses in the Wyoming and Kentwood areas.

