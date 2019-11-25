At €18.27, Is SPIE SA (EPA:SPIE) Worth Looking At Closely?

SPIE SA (EPA:SPIE), which is in the commercial services business, and is based in France, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ENXTPA over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at SPIE’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is SPIE worth?

Great news for investors – SPIE is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €25.33, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, SPIE’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will SPIE generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 29% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for SPIE. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Are you a shareholder? Since SPIE is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SPIE for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SPIE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

