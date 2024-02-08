18 additional Alaska Flight 1282 passengers join lawsuit, allege ‘whistling sound’ from previous flight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The attorney representing 22 passengers from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 filed an amended lawsuit on Feb. 7 making new allegations of negligence against Boeing and Alaska Airlines.

Tacoma-based attorney Mark Lindquist initially filed the lawsuit on Jan. 16 on behalf of four passengers claiming emotional and physical injuries like severe stress, anxiety, trauma, and hearing damage as a result of the rapid depressurization caused by the improperly secured door plug that ejected from the plane shortly after takeoff from the Portland International Airport. The amended suit adds an additional 18 plaintiffs and now states that Alaska Airlines was aware of a strange sound coming from the door during a previous flight but failed to ground the plane.

“There was a whistling sound coming from the vicinity of the door plug on a previous flight of the subject plane,” the amended suit reads. “Passengers apparently noticed the whistling sound and brought it to the attention of flight attendants who reportedly informed the pilot or first officer … [No known further action was taken] “after the pilot checked cockpit instruments, which purportedly read normal.”

This image from video provided by Elizabeth Le shows passengers near the damage on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, Flight 1282, which was forced to return to Portland International Airport on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (Elizabeth Le via AP)

The suit also cites the National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report published on Feb. 6, which states that the depressurization caused the cockpit door to burst open, as designed. The suit claims that the pilots and crew were not aware of this cockpit door feature.

“The resulting shock, noise, and communication difficulties contributed to a lack of proper communication between the flight crew and passengers, thereby intensifying confusion and stress,” the lawsuit states.

Lindquist previously represented the families of dozens of victims killed in the Boeing 737 Max 8 crashes that killed 346 people in 2018 and 2019. The attorney said Boeing failed to fix its quality control issues following the disasters.

“Boeing is still cutting corners on quality,” he said. “The company is cutting so many corners, they’re going in circles.”

According to the NTSB report, evidence suggests that the ejected door plug was missing four bolts at the time of the accident. Based on the preliminary investigation, the bolts were removed for repairs during the manufacturing process and were never replaced.

“This plane was a ticking bomb,” Lindquist said. “A blowout could have happened at a cruising altitude where it would have been catastrophic.”

A couple with an infant, a mother and her 13-year-old daughter and an unaccompanied minor are among the 22 passengers listed plaintiffs in the suit. Lindquist said his clients are seeking “accountability” and to “make sure this doesn’t happen again to anyone.”

