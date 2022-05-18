18 Amazing Midwest Cities With Affordable Housing

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In a housing market as hot as the current one, finding a good, affordable location may be growing harder and harder. For people who are less attached to where they live, and more interested in choosing a place where they can rent at an affordable price, the Midwest is shaping up to be an excellent location.

Of 18 Midwestern cities with affordable housing, Indiana topped the list with four cities, while Iowa, Ohio, Michigan, and North Dakota followed suit with two cities each.

To determine these amazingly affordable cities, GOBankingRates drew on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), ApartmentList and AreaVibes to narrow down Midwestern cities where the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was no more than 30% of average monthly income. We also looked for cities where the cost of living index was no more than 10% higher than the national average, and which had good livability scores.

Here are the top 18 most affordable Midwestern cities.

UWMadison / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Madison, Wisconsin

Average monthly state income: $4,196

Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $1,233

Population: 254,977

Cost of living index: 99.5

Livability index: 74

pabradyphoto / Getty Images

17. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Average monthly state income: $4,616

Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $1,213

Population: 120,735

Cost of living index: 99.3

Livability index: 83

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. St. Cloud, Minnesota

Average monthly state income: $4,996

Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $780

Population: 68,001

Cost of living index: 95.4

Livability index: 66

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Average monthly state income: $4,616

Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $900

Population: 198,401

Cost of living index: 93.7

Livability index: 67

Susan Vineyard / Getty Images

14. Bloomington, Indiana

Average monthly state income: $4,128

Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $969

Population: 84,116

Cost of living index: 92.4

Livability index: 66

styxclick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Columbus, Ohio

Average monthly state income: $4,392

Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $996

Population: 878,553

Cost of living index: 93.9

Livability index: 73

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Indianapolis, Indiana

Average monthly state income: $4,128

Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $892

Population: 864,447

Cost of living index: 90.2

Livability index: 65

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

11. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Average monthly state income: $3,860

Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $844

Population: 177,117

Cost of living index: 92.8

Livability index: 70

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Rochester, Minnesota

Average monthly state income: $4,996

Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $949

Population: 115,557

Cost of living index: 97.3

Livability index: 84

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Cincinnati, Ohio

Average monthly state income: $4,392

Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $797

Population: 301,394

Cost of living index: 92.4

Livability index: 68

steveodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Omaha, Nebraska

Average monthly state income: $4,068

Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $890

Population: 475,862

Cost of living index: 92.9

Livability index: 72

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Lincoln, Nebraska

Average monthly state income: $4,068

Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $828

Population: 283,839

Cost of living index: 94.7

Livability index: 78

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Des Moines, Iowa

Average monthly state income: $4,060

Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $763

Population: 215,636

Cost of living index: 91.7

Livability index: 75

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

5. Fargo, North Dakota

Average monthly state income: $4,304

Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $753

Population: 121,889

Cost of living index: 91.4

Livability index: 76

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Davenport, Iowa

Average monthly state income: $4,060

Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $806

Population: 102,169

Cost of living index: 87.2

Livability index: 69

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

3. Grand Forks, North Dakota

Average monthly state income: $4,304

Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $672

Population: 56,500

Cost of living index: 90.7

Livability index: 74

chapin31 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Columbus, Indiana

Average monthly state income: $4,128

Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $943

Population: 48,150

Cost of living index: 89.1

Livability index: 78

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Average monthly state income: $4,128

Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $846

Population: 265,752

Cost of living index: 86.8

Livability index: 75

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 18 Amazing Midwest Cities With Affordable Housing