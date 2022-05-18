18 Amazing Midwest Cities With Affordable Housing

In a housing market as hot as the current one, finding a good, affordable location may be growing harder and harder. For people who are less attached to where they live, and more interested in choosing a place where they can rent at an affordable price, the Midwest is shaping up to be an excellent location.

Of 18 Midwestern cities with affordable housing, Indiana topped the list with four cities, while Iowa, Ohio, Michigan, and North Dakota followed suit with two cities each.

To determine these amazingly affordable cities, GOBankingRates drew on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), ApartmentList and AreaVibes to narrow down Midwestern cities where the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was no more than 30% of average monthly income. We also looked for cities where the cost of living index was no more than 10% higher than the national average, and which had good livability scores.

Here are the top 18 most affordable Midwestern cities.

UWMadison / Getty Images/iStockphoto
UWMadison / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Madison, Wisconsin

  • Average monthly state income: $4,196

  • Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $1,233

  • Population: 254,977

  • Cost of living index: 99.5

  • Livability index: 74

pabradyphoto / Getty Images
pabradyphoto / Getty Images

17. Ann Arbor, Michigan

  • Average monthly state income: $4,616

  • Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $1,213

  • Population: 120,735

  • Cost of living index: 99.3

  • Livability index: 83

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. St. Cloud, Minnesota

  • Average monthly state income: $4,996

  • Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $780

  • Population: 68,001

  • Cost of living index: 95.4

  • Livability index: 66

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • Average monthly state income: $4,616

  • Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $900

  • Population: 198,401

  • Cost of living index: 93.7

  • Livability index: 67

Susan Vineyard / Getty Images
Susan Vineyard / Getty Images

14. Bloomington, Indiana

  • Average monthly state income: $4,128

  • Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $969

  • Population: 84,116

  • Cost of living index: 92.4

  • Livability index: 66

styxclick / Getty Images/iStockphoto
styxclick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Columbus, Ohio

  • Average monthly state income: $4,392

  • Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $996

  • Population: 878,553

  • Cost of living index: 93.9

  • Livability index: 73

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Indianapolis, Indiana

  • Average monthly state income: $4,128

  • Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $892

  • Population: 864,447

  • Cost of living index: 90.2

  • Livability index: 65

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

11. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  • Average monthly state income: $3,860

  • Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $844

  • Population: 177,117

  • Cost of living index: 92.8

  • Livability index: 70

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Rochester, Minnesota

  • Average monthly state income: $4,996

  • Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $949

  • Population: 115,557

  • Cost of living index: 97.3

  • Livability index: 84

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Cincinnati, Ohio

  • Average monthly state income: $4,392

  • Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $797

  • Population: 301,394

  • Cost of living index: 92.4

  • Livability index: 68

steveodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
steveodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Average monthly state income: $4,068

  • Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $890

  • Population: 475,862

  • Cost of living index: 92.9

  • Livability index: 72

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Lincoln, Nebraska

  • Average monthly state income: $4,068

  • Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $828

  • Population: 283,839

  • Cost of living index: 94.7

  • Livability index: 78

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Des Moines, Iowa

  • Average monthly state income: $4,060

  • Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $763

  • Population: 215,636

  • Cost of living index: 91.7

  • Livability index: 75

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

5. Fargo, North Dakota

  • Average monthly state income: $4,304

  • Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $753

  • Population: 121,889

  • Cost of living index: 91.4

  • Livability index: 76

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Davenport, Iowa

  • Average monthly state income: $4,060

  • Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $806

  • Population: 102,169

  • Cost of living index: 87.2

  • Livability index: 69

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

3. Grand Forks, North Dakota

  • Average monthly state income: $4,304

  • Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $672

  • Population: 56,500

  • Cost of living index: 90.7

  • Livability index: 74

chapin31 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
chapin31 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Columbus, Indiana

  • Average monthly state income: $4,128

  • Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $943

  • Population: 48,150

  • Cost of living index: 89.1

  • Livability index: 78

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Average monthly state income: $4,128

  • Average rent for a 1 bedroom: $846

  • Population: 265,752

  • Cost of living index: 86.8

  • Livability index: 75

