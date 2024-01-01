18, arrested, 3 officers injured on New Year’s Eve in Uptown: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three officers are injured and a total of 18 arrests/citations were made in and around Uptown on New Year’s Eve, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Sunday, thousands of people were in Uptown at a city-sanctioned event to ring in the new year. CMPD says it provided more than 80 officers to patrol the surrounding area and there were no incidents at the official event.

Of the 18 people arrested, 11 were juveniles, 1 was an adult and six others were parents or guardians of the arrested juveniles. This includes the arrest made for the shooting that injured five people near Romare Bearden Park.

Charges for the arrested individuals include:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Going armed to the terror of the public

Assault on a government official

Carrying a concealed weapon

Resisting a public officer

Possession of a handgun by a minor

The parents of the juveniles who were arrested are charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Officers retrieved two firearms during the arrests, officials said.

A 15-year-old male, who was involved in the disturbances, was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, no operator’s license and resisting a public officer.

Police say the suspect recently cut off his ankle monitor issued by the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ). Detectives tried to obtain a secure custody order for the juvenile, but the DJJ denied the request and the suspect was released into the custody of a family member.

The juvenile has a lengthy criminal history including multiple auto thefts, resisting a public officer, larceny from auto, breaking and entering and assault with a deadly weapon.

CMPD says two officers are suffering minor injuries after being assaulted. A third officer is also suffering minor injuries from an unknown chemical substance that was thrown at them.

Investigations are active in all of these incidents and officials say more charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

