18 Arrested In Operation Granite Shield Roundups: PM Patch NH
Operation Granite Shield Roundups In Nashua Lead To 18 Arrests
Two roundups in 5 days, with the help of Hudson police, New Hampshire State Police, and Hillsborough County Sheriffs, led to the arrests.
School Leader From Kansas Hired As New Nashua Superintendent
Stephen Linkous, the chief of staff of the Kansas City Public Schools and a former principal, has agreed to begin leading SAU 42 in July.
Concord Man Faces Forgery, Deception Charges: Police Log
Plus: Woman faces assault, weapon, and resisting charges; Barnstead woman cited for improper use; man faces disorderly, trespass charges.
Running For Office In Windham? Tell Patch Readers!
Windham NH Patch is offering town and school officials running in 2022 a free online candidate profile. Learn how to get yours.
10th Annual Amherst Candidates Night Held Thursday
The Southern New Hampshire Branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its 10th Annual Candidates Night on Feb. 24.
NH Man Killed During Officer-Involved Shooting Was Hospital VP
The AG's Office is investigating the death of Christopher Tkal, the VP of quality, patient safety, surgical services at Cheshire Medical.
NHWAY Hosts First-Ever All-State Youth Wrestling Tournament
Nearly 500 wrestlers age 5 to 15 years old competed over two days in NHWAY's first "All-State" wrestling tournament
Hollis Dunkin' Restaurant Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera
Police are looking to identify a person seen inside the restaurant overnight on Sunday. The suspect left with cash from the office area.
Distressed New Jersey Hiker Helped Down White Mountain Trail
NH Fish and Game helped a hiker down the mountain before nightfall. The Jersey City, NJ, woman will likely be billed for the rescue.
Fire Chief Retires; 4-Alarm House Fire; And More: PM Patch NH
CARES Act money about all spent; rules approved on EFAs; sizzling New Hampshire economy struggling to find workers; managing in a crisis.
Multiple Weekend Gunfire Incidents Investigated In Manchester
Nashua Area Adoptable Pets Of The Week: Meet Denali, Molly & More
From 'Social Credit Scores' To Driver's Ed, Legislators Often Assume More Knowledge Than They Have
10 Ways To Get A Meticulously Manicured Lawn & Yard This Spring
Chamber Collaborative Of Greater Portsmouth: Museum Of Art, University Of New Hampshire Presents On The EDGE Exhibition
