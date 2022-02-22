18 Arrested In Operation Granite Shield Roundups: PM Patch NH

CONCORD, NH — Here are some share-worthy stories from the New Hampshire Patch network to talk about tonight. This post features stories and articles published since Sunday night. Thank you, as always, for reading Patch in New Hampshire

Two roundups in 5 days, with the help of Hudson police, New Hampshire State Police, and Hillsborough County Sheriffs, led to the arrests.

Stephen Linkous, the chief of staff of the Kansas City Public Schools and a former principal, has agreed to begin leading SAU 42 in July.

Plus: Woman faces assault, weapon, and resisting charges; Barnstead woman cited for improper use; man faces disorderly, trespass charges.

Windham NH Patch is offering town and school officials running in 2022 a free online candidate profile. Learn how to get yours.

The Southern New Hampshire Branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its 10th Annual Candidates Night on Feb. 24.

The AG's Office is investigating the death of Christopher Tkal, the VP of quality, patient safety, surgical services at Cheshire Medical.

Nearly 500 wrestlers age 5 to 15 years old competed over two days in NHWAY's first "All-State" wrestling tournament

Police are looking to identify a person seen inside the restaurant overnight on Sunday. The suspect left with cash from the office area.

NH Fish and Game helped a hiker down the mountain before nightfall. The Jersey City, NJ, woman will likely be billed for the rescue.

Story continues

CARES Act money about all spent; rules approved on EFAs; sizzling New Hampshire economy struggling to find workers; managing in a crisis.

ALSO READ:

Got a news tip? Send it to tony.schinella@patch.com. View videos on Tony Schinella's YouTube.com channel or Rumble.com channel.

This article originally appeared on the Concord Patch