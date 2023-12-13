18 arrested after Orange County bar exposed as massive drug front following years of crimes, deputies said

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - After a series of shootings, drug sales, and other criminal activity, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 18 people for their alleged involvement in a criminal business operating as a bar.

The bar, known as the P.R. House, located at 7343 Lake Underhill Road, did not sell enough beer and food to keep the lights on, according to law enforcement. The operators were selling cocaine to between 60 and 80 people a day and had been running the business for almost two decades.

The owner of the bar, Rosa Lopez, was arrested back in 2001 for racketeering and operating a gambling establishment.

Deputies seized 9 kilos of cocaine and 13 firearms. The sheriff's office also said they received almost 20 Crimeline tips – some dating back to 2007 – regarding the P.R. House, prompting the beginning of the investigation.

OCSO also spoke about crimes dating back years that happened at the PR House.

In 2016, there was a homicide in the parking lot outside PR House. In January 2017, there were shots fired inside the bar. That same year, in August, a person died from a drug overdose inside the bar. In November 2017, another person overdosed inside the business.

In 2022, the OCSO homicide unit investigated an overdose death involving cocaine and fentanyl where officials believe the drugs were supplied by the operators of the PR House.

Those arrested face a multitude of drug and racketeering charges. Here's a list of those arrested:

Rosa Maria Lopez

Luis Daniel Vargas Barbosa

Milton Alfaro Lopez

Jose Eduardo Rivera Lopez

Asia Shavon Bauza

Javier Dominguez Perez

Edgardo F. Maldonado Colon

Nelson Figueroa

Joel Santiago

Jose Francisco Flores Vargas

Yander Maykel Perez Tamayo

Vanessa Marrero

Anibal Lopez (at large)

Ana Versi Cosme

Pedro G. Mendez Santiago

Osvaldo Casamayor

Maria J. Torres Rodriguez (at large)

Ismalee Gotay Moya (at large)

