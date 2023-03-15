18 "You" Behind-The-Scenes Facts, Including How *That* Reunion Scene Came Together
"We combed through the whole first half of the season, so that it worked several different ways."
"We combed through the whole first half of the season, so that it worked several different ways."
A Kentucky middle school principal, Leroy Littles Sr., was arrested on his first day on the job Monday, officials said.
While this is the first "stealthing" conviction in the Netherlands, a man was convicted of the crime in 2018 in Berlin, and California outlawed the act in 2021.
She's not being rude, OK?
The Jets are reportedly on the brink of landing a future Hall of Fame quarterback.
Lions fans are not happy about losing RB Jamaal Williams and are letting it be known on social media
After wearing the L.A.-based brand's pink cutout one-piece in season two, the star has designed a capsule of bikinis, dresses and more "made to tease" pieces.
Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.
Aaron Rodgers reportedly gave the Jets a wish list of players he would like them to sign, including three of his Green Bay teammates and Odell Beckham Jr.
Underwire bikini tops, beaded fringe and more!
Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles looked stunning as always when they stepped out for their latest royal engagement—but they came pretty close to having a major fashion mishap, thanks to the weather. For the first time since their title changes, Catherine, Princess of Wales (41) and the Queen Consort (75) were both spotted at the annual Commonwealth Day Service in Westminster Abbey on Monday. And as they made their way indoors, both ladies were seen gripping onto their hats to prevent the
Skin, sequins and lots of glamour were the top themes at this year's afterparties.
Kourtney Kardashian wears a see-through dress with a thong on the same night as the Oscars. Click to see pics, and a close up of her platform heels.
Facing a potential indictment, the former president's team is once again attempting to explain away a $130,000 payment to the porn star
Anything but boring: why beige is the 'new neutral' you should consider for your home
And she clapped back at haters that won't stop criticizing her style.
Kate Middleton's peplum suit and significant jewelry choices were the epitome of modern royal elegance as she marked Commonwealth Day
The protester interrupted the opening of the Juno Awards, Canada's equivalent of the Brits.
Going into the United 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, things were already tenuous for Hendrick Motorsports as the stock car racing juggernaut did its best to prepare for the event, knowing golden boy Chase Elliott would still be sidelined as he continues to recover from a snowboarding accident. For the team, ensuring Elliott’s fill-in replacement, Xfinity Series regular Jordan Berry, was ready to pilot the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro had to have been the focal point. They didn’t need to hit a home
But it's not available forever, so act fast!
“Black women are regularly overworked, underpaid, devalued, disrespected & ignored. Tonight that pain was palpable.”View Entire Post ›