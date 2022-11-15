18 best food gifts every foodie will love: Cheese, wine and gourmet gifts for the holidays

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Shopping for the holidays—whether it be for family members or acquaintances—can be tough. How can you ensure that you're gifting something that they'll actually enjoy and use?

When in doubt, we at Reviewed tend to reach for edible, indulge-worthy gifts. Whether it be in the form of comfort food, convenient meal kits or a caffeine source to get through the holidays, food hits the spot in unique ways. (Who doesn't love a special treat to share with loved ones?)

Luckily, we've got plenty of tested-and-true recommendations to ensure you're giving the foodies in your life only the best.

1. For the snacker: Best of Harry & David Advent Calendar

The best gift ideas for the foodies on your list.

What's better than a calendar filled with surprises, anticipation and artisan snacks? This Advent calendar has all of the most popular items from food and gift retailer Harry & David—think everything from blackberry galettes to smoked pork salami. The snack of the day will always be a surprise, and that's enough to keep the joy of the season going.

$200 at Harry ＆ David

2. For the pasta lover: Enzo's Table Buon Appetito Box

For those nights when they're feeling too lazy to cook, or just craving some high quality Italian flavors, this box will make them excited for their next meal, and all that’s required is boiling water. With organic semolina pasta, extra virgin olive oil and two varieties of pesto—both traditional basil and mouthwatering sun-dried tomato—the only thing missing is a strong appetite (and maybe some wine).

$55 at Enzo's Table

3. For the oenophile: Tinto Amorio's Natural Wine

Speaking of wine, we love Tinto Amorio's natural bottles for anyone interested in sustainability and better-for-you vino. These wines are made from fermented organic grapes grown in Paso Robles, California, with no interventions and no added sugar. They're also certified organic and low in sulfites. We tried all three varieties—Rose, Glou Glou Red and Skin-Contact Orange—and can confirm that they're all tasty enough to share.

$113 at Tinto Amorio

4. For the uninspired cook: A HelloFresh gift card

The only thing better than a gift you can eat is a gift that makes life easier. Luckily, a HelloFresh gift card ticks both of those boxes. When we tested this meal kit delivery service, we loved the variety of recipes offered and how tasty each meal was. This service also offers 20-minute meals for ultra-busy cooks and a full pantry for even more convenience.

Buy at HelloFresh

5. For the cheese head: Jasper Hill Farm's Entertainer Box

Who can resist a bountiful and balanced cheese board—especially at a holiday gathering? This box has everything you need to craft the perfect antipasto plate, with a variety of Jasper Hill Farm's delicious, award-winning cheeses taking center stage. You can even opt to order a gluten-free variety of the box (with different crackers) to better suit whoever is on your list.

$139 at Jasper Hill Farm

6. For the international palate: Bokksu Snack Box

Give the gift of global travel (from the comfort of home) with Bokksu's highly rated box of authentic Japanese snacks. Each package is filled with food products from centuries-old family-run businesses in Japan, and a cultural magazine that will guide you through the gustatory journey.

$60 at Bokksu

7. For the boba fiend: A bubble tea kit

This easy-to-use DIY kit makes the iconic chewable drink even more of an enticing experience. Complete with black and rooibos chai tea, tapioca pearls and two stainless steel straws for sipping, your loved one won't have to venture out in the cold weather to get their boba fix this winter.

$40 at Uncommon Goods

8. For the sweet tooth: The Supreme Cookie Tower

You can never have too many cookies this time of year (right?). The Supreme Cookie Tower from Bake Me A Wish has something for everyone: seasonal shapes, sandwich cookies in four varietal flavors, almond crisps and more. Best of all, it gets delivered in a centerpiece-worthy box that's great for holiday parties. Plus: 5% of all sales support BMAW Cares initiative—and that's what the season is all about.

$95 at Bake Me A Wish

9. For the caffeine addict: A Counter Culture subscription

More coffee is always welcome in a caffeine addict's life (we're speaking from experience here). And if you're looking to gift an ongoing supply of high quality coffee beans, Counter Culture is a stellar choice. When we tested it against some of its competitors, we crowned it as the best coffee subscription for its convenient customization, tasty flavor profiles and always-fresh beans.

Buy at Counter Culture

10. For the pretzel lover: A Gourmet Soft Pretzel Gift Box

Who said a good soft pretzel has to be reserved for mall trips and county fairs? Once deemed one of Oprah's favorite things, this soft pretzel box from Eastern Standard Provisions is complete with three different pretzel shapes—Wheelhouse, Turnbuckle and SlidePiece—and five different spice varieties for sprinkling or dipping as you please.

$69 at Eastern Standard Provisions

11. For the host who needs a break: CheeseBoarder "That Cheese Plate" Curata

Appetizers are a must while hosting, especially during the holidays. When there are seemingly a million other things to worry about, though, who has time to cut and arrange cheese on a plate? Enter CheeseBoarder's ready-to-graze cheese plates, curated by Instagram giant ThatCheesePlate. When we tried this collaboration for ourselves, we were surprised to see how well the board that arrived on our doorstep matched its promotional photo. And each pairing suggested felt party-perfect.

$230 at Goldbelly

12. For the flavor fiend: Spicewalla Essential Spices and Seasonings Set

Whether they're building their first kitchen from scratch or just in need of cooking inspiration, a high quality spice set is a great gift to unwrap. We love Spicewalla, a direct-to-consumer spice company, for its wide variety, small-batch roasting practice and eye-catching tins. The set of 18 spice varieties includes some (elevated) basics along with unique additions.

$85 at Amazon

13. For the trend follower: A butter board seasoning kit

Move over charcuterie boards, butter boards are the new craze on social media. But before you join in on the fun, you'll have to make sure you have the right ingredients on hand (hint: it involves more than just butter). This seasoning kit includes four herb blends to create your own whipped butter concoctions—from sweet apple cinnamon to savory sun-dried tomato. It also comes with recipes and wax and twine to bring it all together.

$36 at Uncommon Goods

14. For the carb lover: A Wildgrain subscription

This family-owned bakery delivery service wowed us during testing for its delicious baked goods, clean ingredients and easy preparation. You can either choose to gift the standard bakery box (which includes featured bread and pastries), or opt for the mixed box, which also includes fresh pasta. Either way, the package will include eight free (and irresistible) sourdough rolls—so you can't go wrong.

$89 at Wildgrain (Get $10 off with code REVIEWED)

15. For the whiskey sipper: A whiskey making kit

Sure, you could buy your whiskey-obsessed loved one another bottle of bourbon this holiday season, or you could take their hobby to the next level with this adorable and easy-to-use DIY kit. With three different wood chip flavors, six botanical test tubes, filters, whiskey cubes and fully inclusive guide, the only thing missing from this box is the alcohol. It's a fun activity that allows for a playful element and indulging result.

$60 at Uncommon Goods

16. For the indulger: A coffee & chocolate pairing guide

There are few things as commonly loved in this world as coffee and chocolate. So why not treat someone with both? This dreamy box from Driftaway Coffee features three different samples of high quality coffee from around the world, as well as three delicious, single-origin Raaka chocolate bars. The kit also comes with three tasting glasses, a flavor wheel and other informational guides for a successful self-guided tasting.

$70 at Driftaway Coffee

17. For the Italian food lover: A traditional panettone

Nothing says natale like a panettone. These traditional holiday cakes are sweet, doughy and typically feature dried fruit like raisins (but if that's not your jam, you can always opt for chocolate). If you're going to gift a panettone, you should opt for an authentic, high quality choice. Olivieri 1882 panettone is made by hand in the northern Italian city of Arzignano, where each cake is made with natural sourdough that gets fermented for 48 hours. And each ingredient—from the Australian raisins to the Tahiti Bourbon vanilla—is sourced mindfully.

$85 at Goldbelly

18. For the wine and cheese nibbler: Hickory Farms Wine & Snack Collection

What's better than a gift that gets unwrapped and can be immediately enjoyed as a spread? This holiday-themed gift box from Hickory Farms includes everything you need for a wine and cheese night: smoked cheddar, dry salami, cranberry chutney, crackers and a bottle of Cabernet. Cheers!

$53 at Hickory Farms

