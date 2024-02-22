These 18 Bradenton-area restaurants, food trucks get near-perfect health inspections

The Bradenton Herald regularly reports on local restaurants that don’t pass inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

But readers have frequently asked which restaurants have done well during inspectors’ visits, too, and we agree they deserve a shout-out.

Passing inspection without flaw is no easy feat. Florida bases its inspection standards on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code, which contains many, many possible violations. These Bradenton-area restaurants did more than pass their regular state inspection — they aced it.

These local businesses earned perfect or near-perfect health inspections from Feb. 6 to Feb. 16.

Los 3 Parces, 2801 14th St. W., Bradenton (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Arby’s, 3608 First St., Bradenton

The Bistro, 100 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton (inside Courtyard by Marriott)

Choo-Choo’s Catering Inc., 8710 Old Tampa Road, Parrish (Food truck) (No violations)

Food Hall, 465 Cortez Road W., Bradenton (No violations)

First Watch, 8306 Market St., Bradenton

The Food Lady, 2801 14th St. W., Bradenton (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Kawali Fil-Am Asian Kitchen (Food truck) (No violations)

McDonald’s, 3631 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Miller’s Ale House, 7175 S.R. 64, Bradenton

Palmetto Riverside Bed & Breakfast, 102 Riverside Dr., Palmetto (No violations)

Peculiar Pub, 8141 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch (No violations)

Real Food, 6817 Bayshore Road, Palmetto (Mobile food business) (No violations)

River Strand Golf and Country Club, 7155 Grand Estuary Trail, Bradenton

River Strand Golf and Country Club Tiki Bar, 7155 Grand Estuary Trail, Bradenton (No violations)

Thai Seed, 5215 University Parkway #108, University Park

Tru by Hilton Bradenton, 5510 Manor Hill Lane, Bradenton (No violations)

Worthington For Events, 4815 17th St. E., Ellenton (Events venue) (No violations)

Restaurants in Florida are licensed and routinely inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Diners can report health and cleanliness issues at a restaurant anywhere in the state by filing a complaint with the agency.

