18 cars on the same midtown Atlanta street broken into in 1 night, police say
A string of car break-ins on one Atlanta street have police searching for the person responsible.
Police say they were called to Verdado St. just before 7:45 a.m. in reference to several cars that had been broken into.
Officers found at least 18 cars whose windows had been smashed, but say there could still be more.
Owners of the cars that police were able to speak with say no valuable items were taken from their cars.
Investigators are working to learn what led up to the break-ins.
Police have not released any details on possible suspects.
