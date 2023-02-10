26 last-minute cheap Valentine's Day gifts under $50 at Amazon: Affordable gifts for everyone you love

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Affordable gifts for everyone you love

When it comes to Valentine's Day gift giving it truly is the thought that counts. You don't have to spend a week's paycheck on roses and champagne to show someone you love that you care. Whether you're buying a gift for him, her or kids of all ages there are plenty of affordable last-minute offerings on Amazon that will arrive before February 14.

We've compiled a collection of gifts that run less than $50, with many offerings running even less than that. Each of these paired with a charming card, a smile and a heartfelt hug will hit harder than any expensive gift any day. Valentine's Day is just around the corner but there are still some great last-minute gifts you can nab, especially if you're an Amazon Prime member. Here are our picks for the best Valentine's Day gift ideas under $50.

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50 for her

1. Crownful mini fridge

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Crownful mini fridge

While this mini fridge is perfect for parking on a nightstand for late-night snacking, it has a secondary function. Plenty of modern-day beauty products must be kept cold, and storing them in a fridge that can be placed in a bedroom or bathroom keeps them in reach for daily regimens.

$49 at Amazon

2. Riviko Love Heart charm bracelet

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Riviko Love Heart charm bracelet

A piece of heart-shaped jewelry looks great all year round and the Riviko Love Heart charm bracelet is a striking and affordable number. The chain is made from sterling silver with one of 12 different zirconia birthstones. It's also adjustable to fit just about any wrist.

$40 at Amazon

3. Baimei Jade roller and face roller

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Baimei Jade roller and face roller

Massaging your face with a jade roller daily is a time-honored way to relieve tension, reduce puffiness, and helps your skin look fresh. It's even better straight out of the fridge—the same one where you store your beauty products.

$14 at Amazon

4. Amazon Basics Ultrasonic Aromatherapy essential oil diffuser

Best cheap Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Amazon Basics essential oil diffuser

A good oil diffuser like this one from Amazon Basics is one of the best pieces of self-care tech you can give this Valentine's Day. Not only does it flood a room with sweet-smelling essential oils for the sort of relaxation you only get in a day spa, but it's also got customizable lights to create a myriad of ambiances.

$32 at Amazon

5. Bath bomb gift set

Cheap Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Bath bomb gift set

Give her the gift of relaxation with a set of deliciously scented, colorful bath bombs. Of all the ones we've tested at Reviewed, we found these from Amazon to be the best. They're fragrant without being overly so and are made with natural ingredients. Even better? They'll moisturize her skin while she soaks.

$22 at Amazon

6. Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker

If you're looking for an adorable Valentine's Day-themed gift for a girl who loves her kitchen gadgets, then Dash's heart-shaped waffle maker is the gift for her. We tested the regular version of the mini waffle machine, and unless you're looking for a bigger waffle maker, we recommend it. The impressive output of this machine is astounding.

$10 at Amazon

7. SOI handbag light

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: SOI handbag light

The SOI handbag light is an accessory made to shed light on every messy purse or backpack to find everything quickly and easily. It activates via a sensor and can even double as a bedside nightlight. There's a chance it fits in the palm of your hand and can run for nine months to a year on a single battery.

$29 at Amazon

8. Ferrero Collection

Best cheap Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Ferrero Collection

Don't go gambling with a box of drugstore chocolates. Each of the truffles in this Ferrero Collection box is delicious, from the classic hazelnut Rocher to the dark and decadent Rondoir. It's a great gift for Valentine's Day or whenever you want to spark romance.

$18 at Amazon

9. Milk Bar cookie variety pack

Cheap Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Milk Bar cookie variety pack

Milk Bar is one of the coolest dessert restaurants but unless you live in select cities you won't be able to eat its delicious and inventive offerings. This trio contains three delicious cookie flavors including chocolate chip pretzel potato chip, cornflake chocolate chip marshmallow and confetti.

$25 at Amazon

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50 for him

10. Eagles Nest Outfitters lightweight camping hammock

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Eagles Nest Outfitters lightweight camping hammock

Nothing refreshes the body—and in fact, the soul—quite like a good nap. This hammock collapses into a small and portable bag to store or travel with. While it's made for camping it's also great for domestic use in any breezy backyard. It's even available in nine colors.

$49 at Amazon

11. Paladone Nintendo NES Cartridge drink coasters

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Paladone Nintendo NES Cartridge drink coasters

Retro gaming is having a bit of a moment and among many gamers the orginal NES still reigns supreme. These coasters recreate eight different classics including Excitebike, Donkey Kong, and of course Super Mario Bros. A must-have for any game room or home theater.

$10 at Amazon

12. Mirakel Shiatsu back massager

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Mirakel Shiatsu back massager

A good deep-tissue massage is perfect for relieving tension after a long day. This Shiatsu massager wraps around your neck or waist to provide instant relief. It even packs optional infrared heating for maximum comfort.

$44 at Amazon

13. Monogrammed laser engraved hardwood board

Cheap Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Monogrammed laser engraved hardwood board

Smoked meats and aged cheeses are far more romantic especially when they're served on a personalized laser-engraved board. This set comes with four cheese knives, markers and a ceramic dish making it perfect for romantic snacking with your special someone. For more gifts with a special touch check out our personalized gift guide.

$38 at Amazon

14. Crock Pot Artisan 10-inch enameled cast iron round skillet

Best cheap Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Crock Pot enameled cast iron skillet

If you're buying for a guy who loves to cook there are a few pieces of cookware as versatile as an enamel-coated cast iron pan. This 10-inch skillet by Crock Pot is equally adept at searing a rib-eye steak as it is making a big stack of pancakes. Unlike classic cast iron, you don't have to stress about learning some complicated cleaning procedure to keep it from rusting.

$36 at Amazon

15. Carhartt beanie

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Carhartt beanie

Experts are predicting it's going to be colder than usual this winter. Help him stay warm with a knit beanie from Carhartt. This stretchy one-size-fits-all hat is equal parts comfy and cozy and has the durable quality that Carhartt is so famous for.

$20 at Amazon

16. Yeti Rambler Mug

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Yeti Rambler Mug

While Yeti makes our all-time favorite cooler, you might not want to drop that much cash on his Valentine's gift. Instead, you can get him the brand he loves at an affordable price with the popular Rambler mug. Made of double vacuum-insulated stainless steel, it's made to keep coffee steaming hot (or water ice cold) for hours.

$25 at Amazon

17. JBL Go 3 portable speaker with Bluetooth

Best cheap Valentine's Day gifts under $50: JBL Go 3

Bluetooth speakers don't get much more portable than this one by JBL. Despite its size, it provides some seriously punchy audio with a form function smaller than most soda cans. It's waterproof so you can feel great taking it to the beach or listen to some tunes poolside.

$50 at Amazon

18. Philips On-Ear wireless headphones

Cheap Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Philips On-Ear wireless headphones

Great sound doesn't require a massive investment. The Philips On-Ear wireless headphones provide up to 29 hours of immersive sound on a mere two-hour charge. The ear cushions are so cozy you won't mind wearing them all day while you listen to tunes, audiobooks or podcasts.

$39 at Amazon

Best Valentine's Day gifts under $50 for kids

19. 8BitDo Wireless USB Adapter 2

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: 8BitDo Wireless USB Adapter 2

A simple $20 accessory unlocks endless possibilities when it comes to game controllers. Plug this USB adapter into a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, Windows or Mac PC and you'll be able to pair your device with almost any Bluetooth-enabled controller under the sun.

$20 at Amazon

20. Lui Sui Strawberry Milk Box cross-body purse

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Lui Sui Strawberry Milk Box cross-body purse

Is there a more kawaii purse out there? Aside from being too adorable for words, this purse is large enough to contain a phone, wallet, and a few other daily necessities. This strawberry milk offering is great, but the purse is also available in chocolate milk, banana milk and orange juice styles.

$20 at Amazon

21. Snactiv snacking tool

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Snactiv snacking tool

For teens, staining your digits with Cheeto dust is less a grimy activity and more a rite of passage. Fun as it is to indulge in this bacchanalian activity, snack dust really stains up clothing and pricey electronics. Snactiv is an inspired way to keep the grime away even during intense gaming or streaming sessions and don't require any special training to use.

$15 at Amazon

22. Scuff Exo Ergonomic Posture Cushion

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Scuff Exo Ergonomic Posture Cushion

The Scuff Exo Ergonomic Posture Cushion slides into your Valentine's lap, where they can prop up a 16-button gamepad, a laptop or even a tablet. Using it promotes better posture, enhances comfort and may even improve their response times in games. It's one of those "how did I ever live without this before?" gifts for anyone who games regularly.

$35 at Amazon

23. Dash My Pint Ice Cream Maker

Cheap Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Dash My Pint Ice Cream Maker

Ice cream science isn't terribly complicated and the Dash My Pint electric ice cream maker is proof positive of this. It lives in any freezer and can whip up 1.6 cups of ice cream, frozen yogurt and even slushies in less than half an hour. This portable ice cream maker takes up almost zero space and is perfect for dorm or RV kitchens where space is limited.

$25 at Amazon

24. Valentine's Day Squishmallow

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50: Valentine's Day Squishmallow

There are few plush toys out there half as soft as Squishmallows are. To celebrate the holiday there are 14 different offerings made just for Valentine's Day. We like this chocolate-dipped strawberry but the boba-drinking cat is also incredibly adorable.

$25 at Amazon

25. Ice Cream slime kit

Best cheap Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Ice Cream slime kit

Slime is having a bit of a moment right now. Not only does a good slime kit like this one get kids from staring at a screen, but it may also spur some creativity and provide them with some new science know-how. This kit contains everything to make and play with homemade slime.

$30 at Amazon

26. Prismacolor Premier colored pencils

Cheap Valentine's Day gifts under $50: Prismacolor Premier colored pencils

Creating art is a satisfying activity no matter how old you are. Prismacolor Premier colored pencils are unspeakably vibrant, with soft thick cores perfect for shading and shadowing. This set comes with 48 colors which is more than enough for almost any whatever a young imagination can dream up.

$40 at Amazon

