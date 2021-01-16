18 Chicago cops caught 'lounging' in a congressman's office during the George Floyd protests have been disciplined

Bre'Anna Grant
chicago police
Police stand guard as demonstrators take part in a protest in Uptown neighborhood of Chicago, the United States, June 1, 2020. Javage Logan/Xinhua via Getty Images

  • The Chicago Police Department suspended 17 police officers and reprimanded an 18th for lounging in a lawmaker's office amid civil unrest, The New York Post reported.

  • Rep. Bobby Rush's office captured surveillance footage of officers in his office, some with their feet up on desks, asleep on the couch, making popcorn, and brewing coffee.

  • The incident occurred last June amid civil unrest stemming from George Floyd's death.

The Chicago Police Department disciplined 18 police officers caught lounging in a congressman's office and eating popcorn while looters ransacked the city last summer, The New York Post reported.

The department suspended 17 of the officers and reprimanded the 18th at the time, a police spokeswoman told the newspaper.

Sally Brown, Chicago police department spokeswoman, confirmed to The Post that "the members have been notified of the results of the investigation and each member may elect to challenge the decisions based on their collective bargaining agreements."

A video from Congressman Bobby Rush's office and published by ABC Chicago showed the police officers "lounging," brewing coffee, and making snacks while looting and chaos surrounded the building.

Rush said he got a call that his campaign office had been burglarized, then later saw surveillance footage of the officers, including three supervisors, with their feet up on desks and another asleep on the couch, The Chicago Tribune reported.

"They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave while looters were tearing apart businesses within their sight and within their reach," Rush said at a news conference.

In a press conference back in June, Mayor Lori Lightfoot pledged to hold the officers involved accountable for the incident. She declined to comment on the suspensions Thursday afternoon, CBS Chicago reported.

