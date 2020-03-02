The 18 cleanest cruise ships

Disney Cruise Lines
- Of the more than 200 active cruise ships the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has inspected, most received a passing grade: at least an 86 on a 100-point sanitation score.
- A handful received a 100 on their most recent inspection.
- Ships owned by Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings made the list.
Most cruise ships are pretty clean, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which inspects ships to make sure they maintain proper sanitation.
Of the more than 200 active cruise ships the CDC has inspected, most received a passing grade: at least an 86 on a 100-point sanitation score. A handful received a 100 on their most recent inspection, indicating a level of cleanliness that would be difficult to top.
These are the 18 cruise ships that currently operate in the US market and received a perfect score during their most recent CDC inspection.
The Brilliance of the Seas, Celebrity Summit, Norwegian Gem, Noordam, Aidavita, Celebrity Eclipse, Costa Luminosa, Navigator of the Seas, Star Princess, and Regal Princess have been removed from the most recent version of this story, since all received scores below 100 in their most recent CDC inspections. The Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Reflection, Enchantment of the Seas, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Norwegian Sky, Ruby Princess, and Viking Sea have been added to the story.
Rhapsody of the Seas
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International
Date of most recent inspection: February 9, 2019
Disney Wonder
Disney Cruise Lines
Cruise line: Disney Cruise Line
Date of most recent inspection: October 20, 2019
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise line: Seabourn Cruise Line
Date of most recent inspection: November 4, 2018
Viking Star
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise line: Viking Cruises
Date of most recent inspection: October 15, 2018
Aurora
P&O Cruises
Cruise line: P&O Cruises
Date of most recent inspection: September 24, 2018
Sea Princess
Princess Cruises
Cruise line: Princess Cruises
Date of most recent inspection: August 19, 2018
Disney Dream
Disney Cruise Lines
Disney Cruise Lines
Cruise line: Disney Cruise Lines
Date of most recent inspection: November 29, 2019
MSC Lirica
MSC Cruise
Cruise line: MSC Cruise Management (UK) Limited
Date of most recent inspection: January 6, 2009
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Cruise Lines
Cruise line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Date of most recent inspection: March 29, 2016
Seabourn Odyssey
Bulent Demir/Shutterstock
Cruise line: Seabourn Cruise Line
Date of most recent inspection: December 5, 2017
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises
Date of most recent inspection: June 10, 2019
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises
Date of most recent inspection: December 9, 2019
Enchantment of the Seas
Royal Caribbean
Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International
Date of most recent inspection: July 12, 2019
Koningsdam
Carnival Corp.
Cruise line: Holland America Line
Date of most recent inspection: December 4, 2019
Nieuw Amsterdam
Holland America Line
Cruise line: Holland America Line
Date of most recent inspection: June 17, 2019
Norwegian Sky
Alan Diaz/Associated Press
Cruise line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Date of most recent inspection: December 2, 2019
Ruby Princess
Princess Cruises
Cruise line: Princess Cruises
Date of most recent inspection: August 31, 2019
Viking Sea
Viking Cruises
Cruise line: Viking Cruises
Date of most recent inspection: October 23, 2019
