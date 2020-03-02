The 18 cleanest cruise ships

Disney Cruise Lines

Of the more than 200 active cruise ships the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has inspected, most received a passing grade: at least an 86 on a 100-point sanitation score.

A handful received a 100 on their most recent inspection.

Ships owned by Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings made the list.

These are the 18 cruise ships that currently operate in the US market and received a perfect score during their most recent CDC inspection.

The Brilliance of the Seas, Celebrity Summit, Norwegian Gem, Noordam, Aidavita, Celebrity Eclipse, Costa Luminosa, Navigator of the Seas, Star Princess, and Regal Princess have been removed from the most recent version of this story, since all received scores below 100 in their most recent CDC inspections. The Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Reflection, Enchantment of the Seas, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Norwegian Sky, Ruby Princess, and Viking Sea have been added to the story.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Rhapsody of the Seas More





Royal Caribbean International

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

Date of most recent inspection: February 9, 2019

Disney Wonder

Disney Cruise Lines Disney Wonder More





Disney Cruise Lines

Cruise line: Disney Cruise Line

Date of most recent inspection: October 20, 2019

Seabourn Quest

Seabourn Cruise Line Seabourn Quest More





Seabourn Cruise Line

Cruise line: Seabourn Cruise Line

Date of most recent inspection: November 4, 2018

Viking Star

Viking Ocean Cruises Viking Star More





Viking Ocean Cruises

Cruise line: Viking Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: October 15, 2018

Aurora