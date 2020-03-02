The 18 cleanest cruise ships

  • Of the more than 200 active cruise ships the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has inspected, most received a passing grade: at least an 86 on a 100-point sanitation score.
  • A handful received a 100 on their most recent inspection.
  • Ships owned by Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings made the list.
Most cruise ships are pretty clean, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which inspects ships to make sure they maintain proper sanitation.

Of the more than 200 active cruise ships the CDC has inspected, most received a passing grade: at least an 86 on a 100-point sanitation score. A handful received a 100 on their most recent inspection, indicating a level of cleanliness that would be difficult to top.

These are the 18 cruise ships that currently operate in the US market and received a perfect score during their most recent CDC inspection.

The Brilliance of the Seas, Celebrity Summit, Norwegian Gem, Noordam, Aidavita, Celebrity Eclipse, Costa Luminosa, Navigator of the Seas, Star Princess, and Regal Princess have been removed from the most recent version of this story, since all received scores below 100 in their most recent CDC inspections. The Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Reflection, Enchantment of the Seas, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Norwegian Sky, Ruby Princess, and Viking Sea have been added to the story.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Rhapsody of the Seas


Royal Caribbean International

Cruise line: Royal Caribbean International

Date of most recent inspection: February 9, 2019

Disney Wonder

Disney Cruise Lines Disney Wonder


Disney Cruise Lines

Cruise line: Disney Cruise Line

Date of most recent inspection: October 20, 2019

Seabourn Quest

Seabourn Cruise Line Seabourn Quest


Seabourn Cruise Line

Cruise line: Seabourn Cruise Line

Date of most recent inspection: November 4, 2018

Viking Star

Viking Ocean Cruises Viking Star


Viking Ocean Cruises

Cruise line: Viking Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: October 15, 2018

Aurora

P&O Cruises Aurora


P&O Cruises

Cruise line: P&O Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: September 24, 2018

Sea Princess

Princess Cruises Sea Princess


Princess Cruises

Cruise line: Princess Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: August 19, 2018

Disney Dream

Disney Cruise Lines' Disney Dream.

Disney Cruise Lines

Disney Cruise Lines

Cruise line: Disney Cruise Lines

Date of most recent inspection: November 29, 2019

MSC Lirica

MSC Cruise MSC Lirica


MSC Cruise

Cruise line: MSC Cruise Management (UK) Limited

Date of most recent inspection: January 6, 2009

Norwegian Spirit

Norwegian Spirit cruise ship


Norwegian Cruise Lines

Cruise line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Date of most recent inspection: March 29, 2016

Seabourn Odyssey

Seabourn Cruise Line Seabourn Odyssey


Bulent Demir/Shutterstock

Cruise line: Seabourn Cruise Line

Date of most recent inspection: December 5, 2017

Celebrity Equinox

Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Equinox


Celebrity Cruises

Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: June 10, 2019

Celebrity Reflection

Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Reflection


Celebrity Cruises

Cruise line: Celebrity Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: December 9, 2019

Enchantment of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Enchantment of the Seas


Royal Caribbean

Cruise line:  Royal Caribbean International

Date of most recent inspection: July 12, 2019

Koningsdam

Holland America Koningsdam


Carnival Corp.

Cruise line: Holland America Line

Date of most recent inspection: December 4, 2019

Nieuw Amsterdam

Holland America Nieuw Amsterdam


Holland America Line

Cruise line: Holland America Line

Date of most recent inspection: June 17, 2019

Norwegian Sky

Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Sky


Alan Diaz/Associated Press

Cruise line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Date of most recent inspection: December 2, 2019

Ruby Princess

Princess Cruises Ruby Princess


Princess Cruises

Cruise line: Princess Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: August 31, 2019

Viking Sea

Viking Cruises Viking Sea


Viking Cruises

Cruise line: Viking Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: October 23, 2019

