18 complaints in 19 years, and a murder charge: What we know about ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin

A courtroom sketch of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.

Cedric Hohnstadt via AP

Both George Floyd and Derek Chauvin lived in Minnesota's Twin Cities and even worked at the same nightclub before Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck during an arrest on May 25, killing him. But their lives were worlds apart.

Chauvin lived in a predominantly white St. Paul suburb and racked up 18 complaints over his 19-year career as a police officer, 16 of which were closed without discipline.

Chauvin had a reputation for being overly aggressive and combative, according to the nightclub owner who employed him as a security guard.

One woman who filed a complaint against him in 2007 said Chauvin and another officer pulled her out of her car with no explanation.

Chauvin made his first court appearance on Monday via videoconference, and a judge set his bail at $1.25 million. He is expected to enter a plea on June 29.

Derek Chauvin was a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department who left behind a trail of misconduct complaints and a reputation for aggression, according to police records and those who knew him.

Most people didn't know his name until May 25, when he pinned George Floyd to the ground during an arrest, crushing his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

The killing, which bystanders filmed, began with a 911 call to report a counterfeit bill and led to days of civil unrest across the globe.

George Floyd. More

Courtesy of Philonise Floyd

Within hours of Floyd's death, footage of Chauvin's neck restraint had garnered international attention and reignited a roiling debate over police brutality. Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, and the three other officers who participated in Floyd's arrest have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

On Monday, Chauvin made his first court appearance via videoconference, and a judge set his bail at $1.25 million with no conditions and $1 million with conditions such as turning in his guns, refraining from law-enforcement work, and not leaving Minnesota without permission. He has not entered a plea, and his next court date is scheduled for June 29. Chauvin's attorney didn't respond to Insider's request for comment.

The two men at the center of a nationwide reckoning over racism in America both lived in the Twin Cities and even worked at the same nightclub. But before their lives intertwined in a deadly instance of police brutality, their experiences couldn't have been further apart.

Chauvin got his GED and lived in overwhelmingly white cities, and his wife filed for divorce after Floyd's killing

Little is known about Chauvin's life beyond his work as a cop and a security guard. Public records show that Chauvin, 44, lived in the St. Paul suburb of Oakdale, which is 77% white.

He was among the 92% of Minneapolis police officers who live outside the city limits, according to the Star Tribune. Police-reform advocates have long said that cops who don't live in the communities they police might not be able to fully understand or connect with residents.

Chauvin started his career as a police officer in 2001 at age 25, after working as a security guard and a McDonald's cook. He also served as a military police officer from 1996 to 2000, stationed in Rochester, Minnesota, and Hohenfels, Germany, The New York Times and the Star Tribune reported.

Chauvin was arrested on May 29. More

Courtesy of Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via AP

Heavily redacted personnel records obtained by the Star Tribune indicated that Chauvin grew up in the St. Paul area and attended Park High School in Cottage Grove, just 10 miles south of St. Paul. Cottage Grove is 83% white.

He didn't graduate high school but eventually got his GED and attended several community colleges and Minnesota's Metropolitan State University. In a statement last week, the school confirmed that Chauvin graduated in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in law enforcement and condemned his conduct.