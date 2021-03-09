18 cult-favorite pet products you can get from Chewy

18 cult-favorite pet products you can get from Chewy

Being a pet owner isn’t all fun and games. There are a number of frustrations that come along with being a pet parent, too—things like accidents on the new carpet, being woken up at the crack of dawn because your little angel is hungry, and spending half your paycheck on supplies from the pet store.

Food, treats, toys, and other necessary pet purchases tend to cost an arm and a leg at big-box retailers, which is why Chewy is such a game-changer. No matter what pet products you’re looking for, chances are Chewy sells them for less, and as an added bonus, this online retailer is known for its amazing customer service—if you’re not 100% unconditionally satisfied with what you buy, you can return it for a full refund.

Seriously, I can’t think of any downsides to ordering these 18 cult-favorite products from Chewy—your pet will thank you for it.

1. Elk antlers for your dog to gnaw on

The best part about antlers as a chew toy is they don&#39;t smell!
If your pooch loves to chew, chew, chew, then you’ve got to get them an elk antler or two. Antlers are all-natural and low odor, and your pooch will happily spend hours chowing down on the hard bone. Plus, unlike a lot of other chews, elk antlers are incredibly long-lasting—one antler lasts several months in my house, where other chews are gone in a matter of minutes.

Get the USA Bones & Chews Elk Antler Dog Chew, X-Large from Chewy for $27.29

2. Cute mouse-shaped catnip toys

These mice are the perfect size for your cat to carry around.
Keep your kitty (or kitties) entertained all day and night with these catnip-filled mice. You get three adorable toys for less than $2, and the mice have a soft, chewable exterior with cute rope tails. And, of course, the toys are spiked with catnip, so cats will literally go crazy for them—so much so that reviewers call them the “best cat toy ever.”

Get the SmartyKat Skitter Critters Catnip Cat Toy from Chewy for $1.64

3. A double-tier food storage container

This container has two compartments&#x002014;perfect for storing food and treats.
It’s important to keep pet food in a secure, airtight container, otherwise little critters and bugs might try to break in for a free meal. This double-decker storage container is a wonderful option for pet owners, as the bottom can hold up to 25 pounds of dry food and the top can hold 10 pounds of treats. Plus, it comes with a convenient 2-cup scoop and is mounted on wheels for easy movement around your home.

Get the IRIS Airtight Food Storage Container & Scoop Combo from Chewy for $17.16

4. Brightly colored springs your cat will go crazy for

Be prepared to find these colorful springs all around your home.
Your cat will have a blast batting these oversized springs around the floor—I know because I’ve actually purchased this product myself, and my cat loves them. The springs come in a variety of fun colors, and you get several per package, so you don’t have to stress about losing them under the couch (which will happen frequently).

Get the Ethical Pet Plastic Colorful Springs Cat Toy from Chewy for $1.79

5. A maze-like dog bowl to slow them down at dinnertime

Slow down speedy eaters with this special dog bowl.
Does your dog wolf down meals in mere seconds? You can encourage them to slow down a little bit with this interactive dog bowl, which features a maze-like pattern inside that encourages dogs to take smaller bites. The bowl holds a max of four cups of food, and it can keep pups occupied for up to 10 times longer at every meal!

Get the Outward Hound Fun Feeder Interactive Dog Bowl from Chewy for $8.60

6. These super-popular balls that are ideal for fetch

These bright orange rubber balls are incredibly durable.
Chuckit! balls are a staple in our household—there are at least three or four rolling around at any given time, and we always keep one in the car for spontaneous games of fetch. (If you’re terrible at throwing like me, do yourself a favor and get the Chuckit! Classic Launcher, too.) The balls are the favorite of so many pet parents because they’re durable, perfectly sized, and brightly colored so they’re easy to find in the grass.

Get the Chuckit! Ultra Rubber Ball Dog Toy, 2 pack from Chewy for $4.38

7. This sanity-saving toy for puppy parents

I wouldn&#39;t have survived puppyhood without the help of our Kong.
When my sweet dog Addy was just a wee puppy, I reviewed some of our favorite puppy products from Amazon, and the Kong was one of them. Kongs are a lifesaver for anyone with a hyper dog or puppy—you just stuff them full of food, and your dog will spend hours trying to get the goodies out. Plus, Kongs are durable and easy to clean, two must-haves for any good pet product.

Get the KONG Classic Dog Toy, Large from Chewy for $12.99

8. An exciting toy to keep your cat busy

Kitties can bat the balls around in circles for endless fun.
If you’re tired of pulling your cat’s toys out from underneath furniture, you’ll appreciate this Tower of Tracks toy. The tower has three levels, each of which has a spinning ball that zooms around the track. Your cat can bat the balls around to their heart's content, and no matter how hard they play, the balls will stay securely fastened—which means no more lost toys!

Get the Petstages Tower of Tracks Cat Toy from Chewy for $8.99

9. Cat litter for multi-feline homes

Reviewers say this cat litter really does neutralize odors.
Cat litter isn’t a glamorous purchase, but it’s a necessary one. Chewy shoppers really love this Frisco Multi-Cat Clumping Litter, which comes in both 20- and 40-pound bags and is specially designed to neutralize odors immediately. Reviewers say the litter is easy to scoop and creates minimal dust, and when you buy litter online, it gets delivered right to your door, saving you the hassle of toting a 20-pound bag in from the car.

Get the Frisco Multi-Cat Clumping Cat Litter from Chewy for $13.99

10. Long-lasting flea and tick collars

You only have to replace these collars every eight months.
Pretty much all dogs need some sort of protection from fleas and ticks, and one of the most popular options out there is Seresto Flea and Tick Prevention Collars. These unassuming plastic collars are odorless and non-greasy, and they release a slow dose of medication for eight continuous months, so you really only have to buy them once a year. Plus, they're infinitely less messy than liquid options, which leave your pet feeling goopy for days.

Get the Seresto 8 Month Flea & Tick Prevention Collar for Large Dogs from Chewy for $57.98

11. Peanut-butter flavored dog chews

These peanut butter-flavored chews are safer than rawhide.
These treats combine two of a dog’s favorite things: peanut butter and chewing. The rawhide-free SmartSticks are made from real chicken, vegetables, and other healthy ingredients, and they're even enriched with vitamins and minerals. Reviewers say their dogs love them, and you can’t beat the low price for a bag of 10 chews.

Get the SmartBones SmartSticks Peanut Butter Chews Dog Treats from Chewy for $4.58

12. Chicken-flavored treats for your cat

My cat devours these treats, so I&#39;m thinking yours will like them too.
Don’t forget treats for your feline friend! These Temptations treats are a favorite in our house—one time my cat managed to knock the tub off the counter and eat roughly ? of the container when I wasn’t home. It just goes to show that these treats truly are cat-approved! Just make sure to store them out of reach from mischievous kitties, because they should really only have a few per day.

Get the Temptations Tasty Chicken Flavor Cat Treat from Chewy for $8.24

13. All-natural chews to keep dogs occupied

Bully sticks are an all-natural alternative to rawhide chews.
Bully sticks are another popular option for dogs who love chewing, as they’re all-natural and easy for pooches to digest. This particular brand of bully sticks is more reasonably priced than most, and reviewers say these sticks don’t smell too bad—always a good thing, because when bully sticks smell, they really smell.

Get the Bones & Chews Bully Stick 6" Dog Treats from Chewy for $11.99

14. A crazy-complex cat “condo”

Cat tree? More like a cat palace!
Your cat will have the time of their life playing in this huge cat tree. The tower is a whopping 72 inches tall, and it has a variety of perches, hideouts, ramps, and hanging toys for your cat to play with. The cat condo comes in five different colors, and despite its large size, it’s surprisingly affordable.

This cat tower has an incredible 8,000 reviews, 90% of which have a 5-star rating. Reviewers say the product is an unbeatable value, well-made, and a total hit among cats—even those who usually turn up their noses at toys.

Get the Frisco 72-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo from Chewy for $59.98

15. Tasty pill pockets for fussy dogs

Hide medication inside these tasty pill pockets.
Does your dog have an uncanny knack for picking medication out of any food you hide it in? If so, you should definitely invest in these pill pockets, which are a favorite among Chewy shoppers. All you have to do is place the pill in the opening then pinch the treat shut, and the tasty chicken scent will mask any medication odor, encouraging Fido to eat up.

Get the Greenies Pill Pockets Canine Chicken Flavor Dog Treats from Chewy for $10.78

16. Crunchy lamb-flavored dog treats

These crunchy lamb treats are dog-approved.
The treats I usually give my dog cost something like $10 a box, so you can bet I’m going to be switching over to these top-rated biscuits, which cost just $3! The lamb-flavored treats have real meat as the first ingredient, and they don’t contain any filler like corn, wheat, or soy. Reviewers write that their dogs love these treats, and honestly, how can you beat that price?

Get the American Journey Lamb Recipe Grain-Free Crunchy Biscuit Dog Treats from Chewy for $2.99

17. Potty training pads

These potty pads are perfect for puppies and small dogs.
If you’re in the process of potty training or just have a dog who uses pee pads, these particular potty pads have a whopping 3,000 reviews on Chewy. The pads are 22-by-23-inches, and they come in both scented and unscented options. Plus, you can choose anywhere from 100- to 300-count boxes, and reviewers say they’re really absorbent.

Get the Frisco Training & Potty Pads, 150 Count from Chewy for $28.99

18. Dental chews for squeaky clean dog teeth

Save yourself the hassle of trying to brush your dog&#39;s teeth.
Dental health is just as important for your dog as it is for you, and these uber-popular dental treats can help ensure your dog’s pearly whites stay in pristine shape. Greenies chews claim to help control and remove plaque and tartar, all while freshening your dog’s breath. Just make sure you get the appropriate size for your pooch.

Get the Greenies Regular Dental Dog Treats, 36 Count from Chewy for $32.99

    To outward appearances, the Markle Sparkle was fully in evidence as the Duchess smilingly worked the room, her hand touchingly entwined with Harry’s. With her midnight blue ball gown shimmering in the glare of the flash bulbs, the five-month pregnant royal appeared in sparkling form as she joined her husband for the premiere of Cirque du Soleil in Jan 2019. Yet following an extraordinary TV interview with Oprah Winfrey that has left the Royal family reeling, we now know that the “suicidal” former actress only went ahead with the engagement at the Royal Albert Hall because she did not think she should be left alone. The claim, along with the suggestion that an as-yet unnamed Windsor questioned how dark Archie’s skin might be when he was born, form the main charge of the bomb dropped on the monarchy during the couple’s two-hour tell all.