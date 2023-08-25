18 defendants in Trump Georgia case have posted bail: Here’s what they paid

Every one of the 19 defendants in the sweeping Georgia election interference case centered on former President Trump have surrendered at the Fulton County Jail, where they were booked and released on bonds agreed to with District Attorney Fani Willis (D).

All but one of the defendants paid between $10,000 and $200,000 to be released from custody ahead of a future trial over charges that they joined a criminal enterprise to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election and keep Trump in office.

The other defendant — Harrison Floyd, a leader of Black Voices for Trump — did not reach a bond agreement with Fulton County prosecutors and is detained at the local jail.

Here are the bond amounts for each defendant and how they bailed out of jail.

$200,000

Donald Trump

Trump’s attorneys negotiated a $200,000 bond for the former president earlier this week ahead of his surrender.

It marked the first time that Trump, who faces 13 counts, had to post bail upon being booked in his criminal cases.

Trump used a third party to post his bond, jail records show.

CNN reported that Trump paid 10 percent of the amount to a local bail bonds company in fees so that it would cover his bond. This practice is known as a surety bond.

That would mean Trump paid $20,000 to the company, which guarantees it will cover the $200,000 bond if the former president doesn’t show up for court.

$150,000

Rudy Giuliani

Longtime Trump ally Rudy Giuliani, who faces 13 charges in the case, agreed to a $150,000 bond.

Giuliani’s role in the alleged criminal enterprise centers on his efforts to spread false claims of election fraud, particularly to members of the Georgia Legislature, whom he allegedly tried to convince to join in a fake electors scheme to benefit Trump.

The former New York City mayor also paid his bond via a surety bond, according to jail records. He was spotted walking into a bail bondsman office in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, after surrendering at the local jail.

It’s unknown how much Giuliani paid for his surety bond to a bail bonds company, but the maximum a company can charge under Georgia law is 15 percent of the bond amount.

$100,000

Mark Meadows

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows agreed to a $100,000 bond and surrendered at Fulton County Jail on Thursday afternoon.

He faces two charges in the sweeping case: a racketeering charge and a charge of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer. The solicitation charge is tied to his attendance at a call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), where Trump urged Raffensperger to help him “find” enough votes in his favor.

Like Trump and Giuliani, Meadows paid his bond via a surety bond, according to jail records.

John Eastman

John Eastman, an attorney who forwarded memos that spurred Trump’s pressure campaign on then-Vice President Mike Pence, agreed to a $100,000 bond. He faces nine counts.

According to jail records, Eastman paid his bond using Fulton County’s 10 percent program, which enables defendants to only pay 10 percent of their bail amount upon being booked.

Jeffrey Clark

Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark agreed to a $100,000 bond Thursday afternoon.

Like the others, Clark is charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, but he also faces a charge for criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings. Trump had planned to appoint Clark as U.S. attorney general so he could launch an investigation into his baseless claims of election fraud.

Clark posted bail by using a surety bond, according to jail records.

Jenna Ellis

Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis also agreed to a $100,000 bond. She turned herself in at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday.

In addition to the racketeering charge all defendants face, Ellis is charged with soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer — a charge tied to her presence at a Georgia Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing where false claims of election fraud were pushed. She has denied any wrongdoing.

She posted bond using Fulton County’s 10 percent program, according to jail records.

Kenneth Chesebro

Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro agreed to a bond of $100,000.

Chesebro faces seven charges in the Georgia case, mostly stemming from his role as a key coordinator of the fake electors plan. He drafted several memos devising a strategy for the plot, including ideas for how the fake electors could mimic the real ones.

He surrendered Wednesday and paid his bond via a surety bond, according to jail records.

Sidney Powell

Sidney Powell, a lawyer for former President Trump’s 2020 campaign, agreed to a $100,000 bond.

A key surrogate of Trump’s false election fraud claims, Powell faces seven charges in the Georgia case — most linked to her alleged role in an election equipment breach in Coffee County.

She paid her bond using Fulton County’s 10 percent program, according to jail records.

$75,000

Stephen Lee

Illinois pastor Stephen Lee — charged in the case for allegedly attempting to influence Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman’s testimony — agreed to a bond of $75,000.

He’s charged with five counts and was the final defendant to surrender. He paid his bond using the 10 percent program, according to jail records.

Trevian Kutti

Trevian Kutti — a former publicist for rapper Ye, previously known as Kanye West — agreed to a $75,000 bond Thursday afternoon.

She faces three counts in connection with pressuring Freeman to make false statements about her role in helping administer the election.

Kutti paid her bond using Fulton County’s 10 percent program, according to jail records.

David Shafer

David Shafer, the former Georgia Republican Party chairman who signed documents purporting to be a presidential elector, agreed to a $75,000 bond.

He is charged with eight counts, including impersonating a public officer, forgery, false statements and attempting to file false documents.

Shafer paid his bond via a surety bond, according to jail records.

Cathy Latham

Retired teacher Cathy Latham, who served as the chairwoman of the Coffee County Republican Party, agreed to a $75,000 bond.

Latham’s role in the alleged enterprise stems from the Coffee County election equipment breach. She also signed documents purporting to be a presidential elector.

Latham faces 11 charges and posted bond via a surety bond, according to jail records.

$50,000

Ray Smith

Ray Smith, a Georgia-based attorney who worked for Trump in the wake of the election, agreed to a $50,000 bond after being charged with 12 counts.

Smith’s charges largely focus on his statements at Georgia state Legislature hearings in December 2020 and his assistance with the fake electors plot.

He posted bond using Fulton County’s 10 percent program, according to jail records.

Robert Cheeley

Robert Cheeley, another Georgia-based attorney, also agreed to a $50,000 bond after being indicted.

Cheeley faces 10 counts, most of which relate to the fake electors plot. He also faces a count of false statements and soliciting a public officer to violate their oath over his participation in a Dec. 30, 2020, Georgia legislature committee hearing.

Cheeley posted bond by using the 10 percent program, according to jail records.

Michael Roman

Michael Roman, a former Trump White House staffer who reportedly worked as director of election day operations on Trump’s 2020 campaign, agreed to a $50,000 bond.

Roman faces seven counts in connection with the fake electors plot, including charges of conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer and conspiracy to commit forgery.

Roman posted bail via a surety bond, according to jail records.

$10,000

Shawn Still

Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still (R) is the lone sitting officeholder charged in the indictment. He assumed office earlier this year.

Still agreed to a $10,000 bond in connection with the seven counts he faces.

It is a signature bond, however, according to jail records, meaning Still does not have to cough up any funds as long as he shows up to his future court appearances.

Signature bonds are often granted to defendants in Fulton County when their charges are minor or if it is their first time committing a crime, according to the W. Scott Smith law firm in Atlanta.

Scott Hall

Scott Hall, a bail bondsman himself, was the first of the 19 defendants to surrender, doing so Tuesday morning.

He agreed to a $10,000 bond after being charged in connection with his alleged involvement in the Coffee County breach.

He faces seven counts and posted his bond using the 10 percent program, jail records show.

Misty Hampton

Misty Hampton is the second defendant who was given a signature bond, meaning she didn’t have to provide her $10,000 bail amount.

Hampton was Coffee County’s election supervisor and allegedly helped facilitate the election equipment breach there. She faces seven charges linked to the breach.

No bond

Harrison Floyd

Harrison Floyd, a leader of Black Voices for Trump, was the lone defendant to surrender without negotiating bail in advance.

Floyd faces three counts over accusations of trying to convince Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman to make false statements about election operations on Election Day 2020, under the guise of offering her help.

He surrendered at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday afternoon and has not yet been released, according to jail records.

Floyd was also arrested earlier this year after he allegedly assaulted an FBI agent.

The district attorney’s office and Floyd’s attorney did not return requests for comment about his detention.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.