18 dogs being put down after Ga. woman charged with running dog fighting ring

A Georgia woman is facing charges after she was accused of running a dog fighting ring and nearly two dozen dogs were found in her home.

Brandi Lacha Dobbs was arrested in Floyd County on Wednesday and charged with 18 felony counts of dog fighting.

According to the arrest warrant, she had several dogs in her home that she intended to fight.

Floyd County Animal Services told Channel 2 Action News that 22 dogs were found inside Dobbs’ home in Lindale, Ga.

They say 18 of those dogs were meant for fighting and will have to be euthanized.

It’s unclear what will happen to the remaining dogs and why they are not considered part of the dog fighting ring.

Investigators have not released details about what led up to Dobbs’ home being searched.

