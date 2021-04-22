18 eco-friendly products to try for Earth Day

Let’s help Mother Earth, one purchase at a time.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Earth Day is one of my favorite holidays to write about, as I always discover such cool, sustainable products and brands. There are hundreds of companies out there with the sole mission of helping consumers live more eco-friendly lives, and I, for one, love finding all the small ways that I can change my daily routine for the better.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Even little changes can add up to a big change in the world, and for Earth Day this year, I challenge you to find a new eco-friendly product to integrate into your life. To that end, here are 18 eco-friendly products to get you started.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

1. A grocery delivery service that offers ‘imperfect’ food

Get deals on "imperfect" food that would otherwise be thrown away.

If you’re someone who doesn’t enjoy grocery shopping, a subscription to Imperfect Foods is a convenient and eco-friendly option to streamline your weekly routine. This grocery delivery service sells produce and other food items that have cosmetic quirks, irregular sizes, or are in surplus and would otherwise go to waste. What’s great is that you get to select exactly what’s in your box each week—the company sells produce, protein, dairy, pantry staples, snacks, and more—and you can always skip weeks as needed. We tested the service and found it was a great option for anyone who likes to meal prep.

Sign up for Imperfect Foods

2. A line of powerful plant-based cleaning supplies

Say goodbye to wasteful plastic packaging!

Most commercial cleaning products aren’t all that eco-friendly. They typically contain harsh chemicals, and they’re sold in single-use plastic bottles. Cleancult is different. This brand sells all types of home cleaning supplies, from hand soap to laundry detergent, and its products are made from natural ingredients and packed in paper-based packaging. For products that need a dispenser, Cleancult offers a suite of refillable glass bottles that you can use for years, simply refilling as needed. Don’t worry about their effectiveness, either—these cleaning supplies are every bit as powerful (and good smelling) as the ones you’d buy in the grocery store.

Story continues

Get the Complete Home Bundle from Cleancult for $89.99

3. An e-bike to get you where you need to go—without a car

This cool e-bike makes it easy to run errands around town.

If you’re anything like me, you can barely imagine life without a car—after all, they make it quick and easy to run errands around town. However, if you’re not traveling long distances, an electric bike like the RadRunner 1 is a much more eco-friendly mode of transportation.

This electric utility bike is quite cool—it has a low-step frame that’s easy to get on and off, and it can travel distances up to 45 miles per charge. Plus, it’s compatible with the brand’s full suite of racks and platforms, allowing you to accommodate a second passenger, bring your child (or pet) along, or outfit it with storage compartments to stash your belongings as you ride.

Get the RadRunner 1 Electric Utility Bike from Rad Power Bikes for $1,299

4. This new line of plastic-free shower products

Shampoo in bar form? Yes, really!

How many bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and body wash do you go through every year? Once empty, these plastic bottles typically end up in a landfill, and if you’re looking for a way to be a bit more eco-friendly with your shower products, you’ll love Peach’s line of products that are sold at Grove Collaborative.

Peach includes all your everyday personal care products—shampoos, conditioners, face washes, and body soaps—and they’re all in bar form, meaning there’s no plastic to be thrown away. Plus, the formulas are non-toxic, plant-based, and cruelty-free, making them even more sustainable.

Shop Peach products from Grove Collaborative

5. Cling wrap that you can put in your compost bin

This cling wraps breaks down in your home compost bin.

Plastic wrap typically cannot be recycled in your curbside bin, which means a lot of people end up throwing it away. If you regularly use cling wrap at home, you can be more eco-friendly with the Compostic Home Compostable Cling Wrap that breaks down in your at-home compost bin in just 12 to 24 weeks. Reviewers say it’s actually thicker than your average plastic wrap, and it has perforated lines for easy tearing.

Get Compostic Home Compostable Cling Wrap from Amazon for $15.99

6. A subscription box that sends you garden plants

It's easy to grow your own garden with this unique subscription.

What’s more sustainable than growing your own produce? Even if you’ve never gardened before, Leaf’d Box makes it easy to grow your own plants. This unique subscription box sends you either 10 or 30 pre-grown, ready-to-plant plants every quarter—all you have to do is put them in the ground (or a planter) and watch them thrive. You can choose from herbs or vegetables, and the subscription is surprisingly affordable at just $45 per season.

Get Leaf’d Box for $45/quarter

7. A line of adorable and eco-friendly pet products

The bed is almost as cute as the puppies laying on it.

Thanks to Project Blu, your pets can live a more eco-friendly life, too. This brand sells a comprehensive line of stylish and sustainable pet products, including collars, leashes, beds, harnesses, and poop bag holders, all of which are made from recycled materials like ocean-bound plastic, recycled clothes, recycled leather, and discarded fishing nets. In fact, some of the faux leather items are made from discarded apple peels. How cool is that?

Shop Project Blu

8. Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner’s new line of cleaning products

Safely is just another reason for me to love Chrissy Teigen...

I’ve loved Chrissy Teigen ever since my days of celebrity reporting, so when I heard she was launching a line of cleaning products with Kardashian momager Kris Jenner, my interest was piqued. I wasn’t disappointed in what I found, either.

As its name suggests, Safely products were designed with a focus on clean formulas, and the products are free of stabilizers, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, dyes, and animal byproducts. The cleaning products are all plant-based and come in refillable bottles, and they’re safe to use around your family and pets.

Get the Clean Freak Kit from Safely for $52

9. A DIY candle kit that lets you reuse your favorite jars

Fuel your candle addiction with this eco-friendly alternative.

If you’re a candle connoisseur, Siblings offers a more eco-friendly way to get your aromatherapy fix. This cool brand sells DIY candle kits, allowing you to reuse your favorite containers to keep them out of the landfill. Plus, its wax is all-natural and made sustainably, and even the packaging is plant-based and 60% compostable, breaking down in just 16 weeks. There is a wide range of scents to choose from, so you’re sure to find one that tickles your fancy.

Shop candle kits from Siblings starting at $24

10. A plastic-free pregnancy test that can be flushed

These pregnancy tests can be flushed after use.

When I first heard about Lia, a flushable pregnancy test, I’ll admit I was a bit skeptical, but I was eventually sold on the idea. More than 20 million pregnancy tests are sold every year, and all those single-use plastic sticks end up in the trash. Lia, on the other hand, is plastic-free and—get this—can be flushed down the toilet. Not only does this keep trash out of the landfills, but you also don’t have to worry about someone accidentally seeing the test in your trash can. Plus, the test is over 99% accurate and FDA-approved, just like the other leading pregnancy tests on the market.

Get a 2 Pack of Lia Pregnancy Tests for $13.99

11. Reusable paper towels with adorable prints

One of these reusable paper towels can replace 17 standard rolls!

If your household goes through paper towels like hotcakes, you might want to switch to Papaya’s reusable paper towels. These adorable little towels are anti-bacterial, reusable, and washable, and they absorb 20 times as much as your average paper towel—in fact, one Papaya towel can replace 17 rolls of regular paper towels. They come with a stick-on hook for easy storage, and you can choose from a variety of sweet prints, including ones with lemons, eggs, and, yes, papayas.

Get the Squeeze the Day Reusable Paper Towels from Papaya for $18

12. A stylish indoor-outdoor area rug

You'd never know this stylish rug was made from recycled plastic.

Yes, eco-friendly rugs do exist, and this one is quite pretty if I do say so myself. The Arroyo Rug from Article is made from recycled plastic bottles, and it features a cool ombre pattern with a subtle checked design. The rug comes in three colors—light gray, fulford green, and sonora clay—and the 6-by-9-foot design can even be used outside on your patio during the summer. It’s eco-friendly and versatile—what’s not to love?

Get the Arroyo Rug from Article for $349

13. A shower head that uses 65% less water

This luxurious shower head uses significantly less water.

If long, hot showers are your guilty pleasure, you can make them a little less guilty with the Nebia Spa Shower, which uses 65% less water than standard shower heads. It comes with a large adjustable showerhead, as well as a handheld wand, and together, they deliver twice as much coverage as a standard shower.

The hardware saves water by creating small droplets of water, which gives your shower a spa-like sensation that reviewers absolutely love. Seriously, one guy wrote that he “didn’t know this level of shower bliss was possible.”

Get the Nebia Spa Shower 2.0 from Nebia for $499

14. A surge protector that helps conserve electricity

The wireless remote lets you turn off energy-leaching devices.

You’ve probably heard that many electronics still use electricity, even when they’re not technically one, but let’s be honest: It would be a hassle to unplug all your gadgets constantly. To help save energy without having to unplug and replug power cords, the Belkin Conserve Switch Surge Protector comes with a wireless remote switch that lets you shut off the power, including standby power, with just one touch. The best part is that this surge protector includes two “Always-On Outlets” that won’t turn off when you flick the switch— which is perfect for devices that need continuous power, like your router.

Get the Belkin 8-Outlet Conserve Switch Surge Protector from Amazon for $49.14

15. A soft, comfortable menstrual cup

I promise menstrual cups aren't as intimidating as they seem.

It took me 28 years to finally invest in a menstrual cup, and I wish I did it sooner. Reusable cups like this one from Saalt (which is the one I use) help to keep tampons, applicators, and pads out of the landfills, and they also save you from having to buy said period products every month. Saalt comes in two sizes, and it’s made from an ultra-soft silicone that’s comfortable to wear. I swear you can’t even feel it when it’s inserted properly, and you can wear it for up to 12 hours, meaning you really only have to empty it twice a day.

Get the Saalt Soft Menstrual Cup on Amazon for $28.99

16. A pack of reusable tissues

There are six reusable cotton issues in this cute little pouch.

I’m one of those people who tears through a box of tissues in a week, so LastTissue would be a worthwhile investment for me. (Excuse me while I add it to my cart, along with half the other items on this list.) The handy reusable tissue pack can replace up to 3,000 single-use tissues with its organic cotton handkerchiefs—the silicone packet contains six of them, and they can be washed up to 520 times.

To use the pack, you simply take a tissue from the bottom, use it, and then put it into the top of the container, where it’s kept separate from the clean ones by a silicone barrier. The clean tissues are then pushed down, making them accessible to use, and the last tissue in the pack is marked so you know when it’s time to wash them. We tried out these reusable tissues and found that while they’re smaller than normal paper tissues, they still work well and are easy to travel with.

Get the LastObject LastTissue from Amazon for $24

17. These compostable phone cases

You'd never know that these phone cases are compostable.

Many people use phone cases as a fashion accessory, and if you regularly swap yours out, the Pela Phone Case is a more eco-friendly way to switch up your look. The cases are available for pretty much every kind of smartphone imaginable and all of the designs are 100% compostable. Alternatively, the brand runs its “Pela 360” program, which allows you to send back old Pela Cases to be upcycled into another generation of Pela products. The brand also sells AirPods cases and smartwatch bands.

Get the Pela Phone Cases starting at $39.95

18. A set of compostable kitchen sponges

These sponges break down in the compost in just six weeks.

Cleaning experts say you should replace your kitchen sponge every week, but, wow, that’s a lot of waste. To be a little greener with your kitchen cleaning, consider using a product like the Five Two Compostable Sponge Cloths, which give you the same scrubbing power in a more eco-friendly form. These sponges are made from plant fibers and are printed with water-based ink, and they’ll break down in just six weeks when tossed in your compost bin. The colorful sponges are designed to hold 16 times their weight in water, and they can be used around 300 times before you need a new one.

Get the Five Two Compostable Sponge Cloths from Food52 for $29

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 18 eco-friendly products to try for Earth Day